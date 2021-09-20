Black Clover Cosplay Brings Noelle’s Mermaid Form to Life

One truly magical Black Clover cosplay has brought Noelle Silva’s special mermaid armor to life! Over the course of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series (and the anime adaptation that came to an end earlier this year), fans have seen how Asta and the various magic knights of the Clover Kingdom have refused to give up and pushed beyond their limits in the huge fights that they have come across. This especially can be said for Noelle, who has come just as far as Asta has since joining the Black Bulls squad alongside him at the beginning of the series.

Not only has she evolved to a much more full version of herself, but this has come with all kinds of cool new powers and abilities as well the more she learns how to better control her magic. Because while she had struggled with casting spells in the beginning of the series, it’s a much different case for the Noelle we see fighting against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad as she debuted some brand new armor forms as well such as the Mermaid variant of her Valkyrie Armor. Now this huge makeover has come to life through some amazing cosplay from artist @maywedacosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

It’s truly remarkable to see just how far Noelle had come over the course of the anime as she went from struggling to keep her single water spells together to forming not only a set of armor like her mother’s but variations of that armor as well for different types of situations. This Mermaid Form of her Valkyrie Armor was the final new form that fans got to see in action with the anime, but it’s far from the only new form that Noelle gets to show off in the fights against the Spade Kingdom. It’s why anime fans are hoping to see all of that in action someday.

The Black Clover anime franchise will be continuing further with its first feature film, but there is unfortunately no release date, production staff, or story details about what this new film will cover just yet. The anime left things on a pretty big cliffhanger, but the manga has continued the Spade Kingdom saga into a whole new arc of fights featuring Noelle, Asta, and everyone else as each of them gets prominent upgrades. But what do you think? How did you like Noelle’s Mermaid Form when it debuted in the manga and the anime? Would you want to see Noelle in anime action again someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!