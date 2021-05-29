Black Clover Highlights Dante's Main Weakness

✖

Black Clover highlighted Dante Zogratis' main weakness with the newest chapter of the series! Dante and the other Zogratis siblings have been the central foes of the Spade Kingdom arc, and fans have seen what they can do with their terrifying Devil Union forms. Making matters even tougher was the fact that they were able to reach 100% of their power thanks to the doors to the underworld cracking open. But Magna decided to take Dante head-on with the debut of his brutal new spell he had spent the last six months developing while the others were fighting the Dark Triad already.

Coming to the Spade Kingdom after spending the first half of the arc away from the battle, Magna Swing revealed that he had been developing a special spell together with Zora Ideale. This spell attached himself to Dante directly and had the two of their powers evenly split between the two of them. It was here that it also highlighted Dante's main weakness in that he's never had to think about fighting an opponent on the same level. It's this hubris that ultimately crushes him.

(Photo: Shueisha)

We have seen Dante's hubris in action through the first fights against the Dark Triad in the Clover Kingdom. He was notably the only one of the three to be defeated before, and he was caught off guard by the power of Asta and Yami's teamwork. Through this fight we got an idea of the kind of hubris Dante had due to the immense power at his disposal, and the fight with Magna in Chapter 293 further emphasized this even more.

Through Magna's Soul Chain Death Match, Dante and Magna's powers had been split equally between the two of them. While Dante was still powerful, it's soon revealed that he's never actually thought about what it would take to fight someone on his own level. Because he's never felt like anyone is on his level, he's never prepared a way to fight. Continuing to fight as recklessly as he had, he soon runs out of magic.

Magna guessed correctly that due to Dante's contract with Lucifero meant that he never had to worry about losing his magic, and thus Dante was left utterly defenseless from someone who is used to fighting on such a low and scrappy level. Without access to his magic due to his lack of mana, Dante had nowhere near the physical resilience to deal with someone like Magna.

Surprised to see Dante's hubris end up being his main weakness? Do you think he was truly defeated by Magna in this fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!