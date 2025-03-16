Bleach Kicks Off Countdown With Mysterious Anime Teaser

Bleach fans are about to have a great year with some big projects coming our ways soon, and the franchise has dropped an ominous countdown to something else coming our way. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently in the works on returning for Part 4 of the new anime series, which will also serve as the grand finale for the new anime’s adaptation of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. This has been in the works since Part 3 ended its run last year, but it’s also far from the only new Bleach project that fans can look forward to this month.

That’s why fans are so curious about a new set of teasers shared by both original series creator Tite Kubo, and the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime themselves. The two social media accounts have kicked off a new countdown teasing something on March 21st, and it might not just be referring to the launch of the new video game, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, also coming out on that day. We could be in for something more as this also lines up with Anime Japan 2025.

What Is Bleach Teasing?

Teasing something big coming on March 21st, this lines up with a couple of dates. Fans have been trying to temper their expectations as to what this could be as Bleach: Rebirth of Souls will be launching worldwide the same day. These teasers just could be counting down to the release of the new game, and that would make a lot of sense as it’s a pretty big deal for the franchise. But the more curious element is how this also lines up with the coming Anime Japan 2025 weekend as we could also be getting a new update about its now in the works anime as well. We could even get both if we’re lucky.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the anime franchises reportedly making an appearance during the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 21-22 in Japan, and this means we could get an update on the now in the works Part 4. Because as of the time of this publication, very little has been revealed about the release for these final episodes. Any update in terms of a potential release date or window would be a huge deal, even if it meant we’d only get to see a new key visual. But the potential is there.

What’s Next for Bleach?

Regardless of what this countdown is alluding to with its tease for the future, Bleach fans have quite a lot to be excited for. Not only is the final part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime now in the works (which was something they had been waiting over a decade to actually see), but Bleach: Rebirth of Souls will be the first video game release for the franchise in many years. That’s not all that Bleach apparently has in the works either as a new live-action adaptation is reportedly in progress too.

Late last Fall, it was reported that Warner Bros. Pictures was interested in pursuing a live-action adaptation of Bleach. Seeking a writer and director for the film as of the time of that initial report, it’s yet to be revealed if there was any progress on this new project as of the time of this publication. It’s not likely we’ll get an update on that this coming weekend, but Bleach fans should still be ready for what’s next given that it’s going to be a big weekend of potential releases and announcements for the future.