Boruto Just Showcased the Coolest Duo That Naruto Could Never Have

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the sequel to the iconic Naruto franchise, is going strong with new chapters releasing every month. Despite the heavy criticism it often faces, it remains one of the most popular ongoing series, often sitting only behind One Piece on Manga Plus. While fans have valid reasons to criticize it for not fully living up to its predecessor, there are certain aspects where the sequel surpasses Naruto. With characters like Sarada and Himawari, it is countering the criticism aimed at Naruto for its lack of compelling female characters. Moreover, the series has just solidified a dynamic duo that Naruto could never truly achieve with Sasuke Uchiha and its titular protagonist.

The latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 24, released on July 17th, 2025, finally brings Kawaki and Boruto back in action as a united front against a common enemy. While the spotlight was on their battle with Jura, the chapter revealed Boruto’s hidden strategy, which involved positioning Kawaki as the main front while he prepared their escape from Jura. This showcased the duo working seamlessly with a shared goal and an effectively coordinated plan. As the fight concluded with Kawaki exuding a cool aura after pushing Jura to his limits, it became evident that Kawaki and Boruto function as an efficient and natural team, something that Naruto and Sasuke, despite being the supposed main duo of the original series, never truly achieved, often feeling forced in their teamwork.

Boruto and Kawaki Are Becoming the Duo Fans Hoped to See in Naruto and Sasuke

Image Courtesy of Mikio Ikemoto

Since its inception, the Naruto series has never truly presented the titular protagonist and Sasuke as a natural duo. Instead, their dynamic often felt forced. It began with Naruto’s jealousy toward Sasuke for attracting the attention of a female character, which became the primary drive for their bond and eventually evolved into an incomprehensible rivalry, without acknowledgement from Sasuke. With their opposing interests, the series split them apart, leading Naruto to spend most of the second installment obsessively trying to bring Sasuke back. As a result, their eventual alliance during the series’ climax felt unearned. Furthermore, the revelation of their origins as the successors of Ashura and Indra rooted their rivalry and partnership in destiny rather than their own choices and actions.

In contrast, the Boruto sequel has steadily developed elements that create a far more natural and cohesive duo. While Boruto and Kawaki are also bound by fate through their Karma marks, they share a common goal of defeating the Otsutsuki, which aligns them as a unified force. What truly strengthens their bond is the absence of obsession between them, allowing their partnership to form organically around their shared purpose.

Seeing Kawaki and Boruto operate as such an efficient duo this early in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex suggests that they will both be key players, but not only Boruto in overcoming the final obstacles of the series. This dynamic will only solidify their relationships as “brothers” by the story’s conclusion, especially as they resolve the conflict that was teased at the beginning. Their evolving teamwork may very well become one of the coolest elements of the Boruto series, something fans only hoped to see with Naruto and Sasuke in the Naruto series.