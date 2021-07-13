Boruto and Kawaki Team Up for Major Naruto Save

✖

Boruto and Kawaki have teamed up their Karma powers once again for a major Naruto save in the newest Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode! Boruto and the new Team 7 have been pitted against their next major member of Kara, Boro, but unlike the ones they have faced in the past, Boro is a far deadlier and tricky opponent. Not only has he revealed a dangerous body that even their teamwork couldn't take out completely, but the newest episode reminded fans that Naruto has still been trapped in the coffin Jigen placed him in before.

The newest episode of the series brings a turning point in the fight against Boro as Sarada was able to deal a choice blow to him and take him down (temporarily, unfortunately). With this new opportunity, Boruto and Kawaki took the chance to free Naruto from the coffin. They couldn't just smash it open and harm Naruto inside, but thankfully Kawaki and Boruto were able to unite their Karma abilities once more for some dimension hopping help.

Episode 207 of the series sees Boruto and Kawaki use Boro's being temporarily defeated to approach the coffin with Naruto inside. Thanks to Kawaki's arm still flowing with Naruto's chakra they realize he's okay, but it's too heavy to move or even break open as Naruto would be put in greater danger. But Kawaki remembers that they got to this dimension in the first place thanks to the power in their united Karma powers, and were able to use them once more in order to free Naruto.

Boruto and Kawaki have been uniting their respective Karma powers with each new fight they have faced, and that's been especially true for this challenge against Boro. They were thankfully able to free Naruto, but he remains unconscious from his time being sealed in the coffin. They were unable to act on this to further help him, however, as Boruto and the others were soon attacked by an even stronger Boro. Even further than that, Boruto has progressed to a dangerous new level of Karma as the episode comes to an end.

