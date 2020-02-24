Naruto: How Did Boruto Unlock His Latest Transformation?

Boruto Uzumaki has always had big shoes to fill, and that has only become more prevalent as time has gone on. Naruto did not make things easy for Boruto given his legacy, but Boruto has come to challenge it in his own way. Time and again, Boruto has done his best to overcome the odds and level up the same way his father did. Not long ago, the ninja managed to jump ahead big time thanks to a powerful transformation, but fans have questions about how the boost came to be.

For those of you who have read Boruto chapter 43, you will know what transformation fans are talking about. It wasn’t long ago Boruto shared the update, and it was there fans saw a brand-new power up. Naruto’s son tapped into his inner Otsutsuki powers to show up a member of Kara, but the transformation did come out of nowhere.

If you look over the chapter carefully, you will see what prompted the boost. Not long before Boro went on his full rampage, fans watched as Boruto grew more emotional. The Kara member not only threatened Naruto but Kawaki. Things came to a head when Boro pitted his rage against Sarada, and that is when Boruto seems to have snapped.

The manga makes the moment a blink-and-miss moment, but readers can see Boro as he continues to beat down Sarada. It doesn’t take long before Boruto is taken into the fray, and Boro is not afraid to push back on the villain. But with a single punch, Boruto is able to escape a likely lethal blow by Boro by unconsciously tapping into his Otsutsuki powers. The debut was magnificent in just about every sense, but it seems Boruto kept no memory of the occasion once it was over.

Looking at the situation, it seems like heightened emotions and life-or-death situations are what prompt the transformation. This fight against Boro brought both to Boruto, and it pushed him in a corner. In a moment of desperation, it was not Boruto but Momoshiki’s power within him that sparked the transformation. In time to come, fans can only assume Boruto will gain full control of the power, but there’s the lingering question of whether the Otsutsuki form gives the boy a boost he should be using.

What did you make of this brand-new power boost? Do you think Boruto will be able to level up this transformation?