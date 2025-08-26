New Chainsaw Man Spinoff Announced Ahead of New Movie

Chainsaw Man is gearing up for its debut in theaters across Japan later this year, and the anime will be getting a special spinoff anime leading to Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc’s premiere. Following the debut of its TV anime adaptation a few years ago, Chainsaw Man is finally making its comeback with a new feature film taking on the next major arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series. And with the film finally making its debut across Japan later this Fall, the franchise is going all out with some special ways to help hype up fans for when they’ll get to see it in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the many ways is with a brand new spinoff anime, Chainsaw Days, which is a new series of shorts adapting many of the extra manga materials that have yet to make it to the anime. Specifically, it will be adapting the small extras in each volume of the manga highlighting characters and smaller stories outside of the intense events of the original. Releasing together with a new set of compilation films, check out the first look at the new Chainsaw Days spinoff below.

What Is Chainsaw Days?

MAPPA

Chainsaw Days is a new special series of shorts debuting together with a new two part compilation film titled Chainsaw Man – The Compilation Part I and Part II, which will be launching in Japan later this September. Crunchyroll has announced they will be streaming the new film for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS, so it’s likely fans will be able to check out these new spinoff releases too. But as the fans get ready for what’s next, Chainsaw Man still has some big plans for the new movie itself.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc will first be hitting theaters across Japan on September 19th, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will then release the new film in the United States on October 29th. This means it won’t be too much of a wait for fans outside of Japan to see the new movie in action, and that’s especially great news for those who have been hoping to see more of the anime since that first season came to an end three years ago. It’s probably best to catch up with it all soon too.

What Is Chainsaw Man’s New Movie About?

Sony Pictures

As for what’s going to go down in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, MAPPA ominously teases the new movie as such, “Denji became ‘Chainsaw Man’, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.” As teased by the title and synopsis for the coming film, this new movie really is picking up right from where the first season of the series left off.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in the Chainsaw Man anime so far, you can now find it streaming with both English and Japanese language audio exclusively with Crunchyroll in the meantime. It’s best to get a refresher as with this new movie picking up the story, it likely won’t be holding any hands.