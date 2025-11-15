Crunchyroll Just Dropped a Major New Movie You Can Stream Right Now

It’s been a big year for anime movies, and Crunchyroll has dropped a major release that you can actually stream right now. Anime in theaters is becoming more popular than ever before as while releases like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc are taking over the box office, there are still even more on the way. And while these movies take over the big screen, there are just as many that are making their home debut with new streaming releases as well. Including some gems fans have been waiting to see for quite a while.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull (as spotted by @WTK on X) has been stealthily added to the Crunchyroll library, and you can check it out in action right now. The film originally hit theaters in Japan one year ago, but never got an official international release. That’s all changed as fans can finally check out the new film complete with English subtitles. Highlighting a whole new side of the Kamen Rider anime world, it’s one Crunchyroll fans should check out.

What Is Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull?

Courtesy of Studio KAI

Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull hit theaters across Japan in November 2024, but now has finally gotten its international debut with its streaming release on Crunchyroll. The film sparks off the Fuuto PI TV anime series, which adapts the official manga sequel to Toei’s Kamen Rider W live-action series. Originally written by Riku Sanjo with illustrations by Masaki Satou, the TV anime series was a big hit with fans and continued through this new movie release. It highlights an entirely different Rider from the original series, and is an important piece of the anime franchise’s puzzle.

Directed by Yousuke Kabashima (who directed the original TV anime) for Studio KAI, Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull also features a script from Tatsuto Higuchi, character designs from Hidekazu Ebina, and music composed by Kotaro Nakagawa, Shuhei Naruse and Hideaki Tsukada. Kenjiro Tsuda joins the cast as the voice of Sokichi Narumi for the film, with Ayumu Murase as a young Shotaro Hidari, Satomi Satou as Taboo Dopant, and Jun Fukuyama as Nagi Oshima. It’s an important piece that continues filling out this Kamen Rider anime universe.

What’s Next for Anime Movies?

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment / Aniplex / Crunchyroll

It’s been a great year for anime movies so far, and it’s going to continue to be big for the immediate future too. Films like Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution are readying for its own big screen takeover later this December, and Crunchyroll is winding up for the next phase of their ongoing theatrical releases. Fans are still waiting to see all of them making their way to the streaming service someday down the line, but fans will just have to keep an eye out for a confirmation of when that might happen.

It’s going to be a rather long wait for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle in particular as it has confirmed that it’s going to remain exclusive to movie theaters for the rest of the year. This means it won’t make its way to streaming until at least 2026 at the earliest, but we’ll see how it all shakes out soon enough.

HT – @WTK on X