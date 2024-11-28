New Cyberpunk 2077 Animated Project Confirmed by CD Projekt Red

Previously teased during Netflix’s Geeked Week in September, Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red have broken their silence and reiterated that viewers will return to the cyber-apocalyptic Night City with an all-new animated project. While some specifics remain unknown, Netflix’s tease of their return to Cyberpunk was a welcome surprise for fans earlier this year. As reported by Insider Gaming, news of the untitled new project was finally spoken about publicly today during CD Projekt Red’s latest earnings presentation. Specifically, chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said the following about their latest collaboration:

“I’m also very happy to announce that we’re working on another animation project set in the Cyberpunk universe, which will be released on Netflix.”

Nielubowicz’s confirmation on the new Cyberpunk animated series comes after reporting that Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 30 million copies and that its sequel will start full development after The Witcher 4 (Project Polaris) is complete. You can watch the original announcement for the new Netflix Cyberpunk below.

Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red didn’t offer any further details about the new Cyberpunk project. To date there’s been no mention of an animation studio being involved, so it’s unclear if Edgerunners’ Studio TRIGGER will produce it or if another team is already hard at work. One thing that feels safe to assume is there will be some impressive visuals, cool technology, and gore galore.

Cyberpunk 2077 may be more iconic in name than it was as a game. Since its initial reveal in 2013, gamers waited for the better part of a decade for more details on the game. After years of patience, including a re-reveal at E3 2018 followed by the announcement Keanu Reeves would star in the game as Johnny Silverhand, expectations for the title were sky high. When Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December 2020 however, it was clear it was in no shape to be released. Multiple game-breaking glitches and frequent graphical bugs made the title unplayable for some at launch. As time went on and patches were completed, the tide turned and many came to fully enjoy the title, and this was soon followed by the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners spinoff series.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was created by acclaimed Studio TRIGGER (Kill la Kill, Gurren Laggan). The series follows David Martinez, a promising young teen who’s thrust into the dark and crime-riddled scene of Night City alongside a troubled yet charming supporting cast. Quickly becoming a hit with fans of the video game (and non-fans alike), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners earned dozens of accolades including Anime of the Year at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Despite that success, it doesn’t seem like the new Cyberpunk project will be a second season of Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk 2077 actually received a huge boost in players due to the success of Edgerunners. In fact, a million players entered Night City after the anime’s release, leading to a resurgence of sorts for the once-abandoned title. As such, a new Cyberpunk project may be yet another way the franchise can reach the lofty heights it set out for originally, even with the game’s sequel and live-action movie in the works.