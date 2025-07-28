Dandadan Just Dropped a Major Plot Twist: What’s Next For Momo and Her Friends?

The anime adaptation of Dandadan debuted last year as part of the Fall 2024 anime lineup, and it didn’t take long to rise the ranks in terms of popularity and critical acclaim. About half a year after the first season’s conclusion, Dandadan returned with its highly anticipated Season 2 in Summer 2025. The first season commenced the Cursed House Arc, one of the best and most intense arcs in the series. However, before viewers could find all the answers to their questions, the season concluded with a major cliffhanger. With Season 2 Episode 4, the Cursed House Arc is almost concluded, but the fight is far from over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tsuchinoko, the Mongolian Deathworm, has been defeated, but the Evil Eye is still safe and sound. When he was alive, the Evil Eye was one of the victims of the Kito family and their atrocious ritual to sacrifice people in order to appease Tsuchinoko. The Evil Eye’s spirit was trapped inside the Cursed House for about two centuries. Although he was an innocent child, the years of resentment turned him into a powerful entity that sought nothing but destruction. Momo Ayase and her friends are in for another set of battles since the threat still remains.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Dandadan manga!

Dandadan Season 2 Is All Set to Commence the Evil Eye Arc

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Granny Seiko swoops in to save the day, but her biggest concern still needs to be handled. Jiji is still possessed by the Evil Eye and has lost his sense of self. The Evil Eye Arc is an extension of the Cursed House, dealing with the aftermath of the battle. The arc will primarily focus on Jiji and his struggles after being possessed. Not to mention that he’s a major threat to everyone around him. Furthermore, we will also learn the true strength of the Evil Eye as well as what makes him almost impossible to exorcise. Dandadan Season 2 Episode 5 will wrap up the Cursed House Arc and also commence the second arc of the ongoing season.

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

As shown in the preview of the upcoming episode, Granny Seiko and the others will try to exorcise the Evil Eye. However, Jiji will have to make a difficult decision since he still pities the young boy who was turned into a vengeful Yokai. In the manga, he eventually learned to have some control over the Evil Eye. He now uses the Yokai’s powers just like Aira and Okarun, with the exception being that the Evil Eye still resides in his body. The arc spans 12 chapters, so we can also expect Season 2 to commence the Kaiju Arc, focusing on a new character.

It also serves as a prologue for the Space Globasits Arc, the most intense arc of the series so far, which will likely be adapted in the third season. The story after the Evil Eye Arc will focus more on extraterrestrial beings as well as the dangerous powers they possess. It’s all up to Momo and her friends to stop those aliens from taking over the planet.