DC Studios’ New Green Lantern Animated Series Confirms Episode Count With Promising Update

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are now in the works on a new animated series set in the same universe as My Adventures with Superman, and Peter Safran has shared a promising update on how it’s all coming along with a confirmation of how long it’s debut outing is going to be. My Adventures with Green Lantern has been announced as an extension of the My Adventures with Superman universe, and features a young hero that quietly made her first appearance during My Adventures with Superman‘s third season.

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There have been some worries among fans as the animated series has been in development during the course of Warner Bros. and Paramount’s merge into Skydance, but everything continues to move forward as DC Studios co-chairman and co-CEO Peter Safran told Collider that they are currently “reviewing animatics and animation” for My Adventures with Green Lantern‘s ten half-hour episodes.

Courtesy of DC Studios

When asked about My Adventures with Green Lantern and whether or not it shares any similarities with its My Adventures with Superman predecessor, Safran revealed that the new animated series is “Tonally similar,” but remarked that “Obviously, thematically very different because it’s dealing with different characters and different lore, but the things that I loved so much about My Adventures with Superman are firmly in My Adventures with Green Lantern.” Thankfully, it also seems far into its production process too, “We’re in the stages of reviewing animatics and animation on that right now.”

My Adventures with Green Lantern has been confirmed to take place within the same universe as the Superman series, and that’s great news considering that My Adventures with Superman has yet to reveal any word on its own potential future with a fourth season. All those involved behind the scenes seem to be down for it, but it’s going to be up to DC Studios as to whether or not the main animated series continues. At least this new spinoff will have something great to chew on in the meantime.

What to Know for My Adventures with Green Lantern

Courtesy of DC Studios / Warner Bros. Animation

My Adventures with Green Lantern has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing, unfortunately. Featuring My Adventures with Superman producer Jake Wyatt as executive producer and Stephanie Gonzaga as co-producer, the new animated series will star Auli’l Cravalho as the voice of a young Jessica Cruz following her cameo debut in My Adventures with Superman Season 3. But it’s going in a different direction than that main series with a different anime as the source of inspiration.

As for what anime it’s going to be influenced by, Wyatt teased that it’s going to feel familiar to classic Toonami anime fans much like how their rebooted take on Superman was, “Our take on Superman is very obviously inspired by Dragon Ball Z, among other things; there’s a lot of anime influence. Lantern is inspired by a very different part of the same Toonami block.” There’s a theory that it’s going the Sailor Moon route, and that makes it all the more intriguing.

What are you hoping to see from My Adventures with Green Lantern? Are you excited to see this animated universe continue? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – Collider