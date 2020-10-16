Demon Slayer Cosplay Imagines Inosuke's Christmas Look

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently burning its way through theaters with its big Mugen Train movie, and now one fun cosplay has imagined how a fem take on Inosuke Hashibira would dress up for the Christmas holiday season! Inosuke was one of the major standouts in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba when the series was making its way through its inaugural anime season, and he's definitely one of the characters fans could not wait to see in action again when he, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu returned for the events of the Mugen Train arc.

As Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train currently makes its way through theaters in Japan and breaking all sorts of major box office records, fans have been loving seeing Inosuke in action again together with the others and new addition Kyojuro Rengoku. But what would it look like if Inosuke were celebrating the holidays instead? Artist @bep.cosplays imagined just that with a fun fem take on the character suited up for the Christmas season! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Yep with a B✨ (@bep.cosplays)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently experiencing an unprecedented level of popularity. Not only is the Mugen Train film on its way to breaking some major box office records long held by Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, but just recognition as a whole has been wild to see for the franchise. This includes an increase of manga sales, but more importantly includes a level of recognition with the general public in Japan that's pretty rare for franchises like this one.

While Koyoharu Gotouge has brought Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to a definitive ending, the franchise is set to continue with other major projects in the future. There has yet to be a new anime season or feature film confirmed for the franchise as of this writing, but an anime continuation of some sort is all but guaranteed considering the massive recent success enjoyed by the franchise.

But what do you think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's popularity? Where does Inosuke rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Would you want to see the franchise continue with a new season or movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!