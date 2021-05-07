Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Fan-Favorite Digimon's Anime Debut

Digimon Adventure's next episode promo is teasing the first anime debut of one obscure fan-favorite Digimon. Digimon Adventure's new series has reached its final third of episodes, and with this has kicked off a brand new arc where Tai and the DigiDestined are now heading to FAGA to keep Millenniumon from reviving in a new body somehow. This new arc has already started taking things to the next level as the DigiDestined's Digimon partners have been unlocking brand new evolutions, but this has also seen some brand new threats and allies coming to the anime for the first time as well.

While some of these new additions have been seen in the anime prior in subsequent sequels and spin-offs following the first Digimon Adventure series, the next episode of the series is promising a full anime debut for the obscure fan-favorite, Atamadekachimon, which has really only appeared in the digital hand held games from the upcoming Episode 47 of the series. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Episode 47 of Digimon Adventure is titled "The Villains of the Wastelands," and teases Joe and Gomamon will be at the center of the danger this time around with its synopsis. It begins as such (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter), "Joe and Gomamon each get kidnapped by two outlaw Digimon gangs who are fighting fiercely over a water source in the wastelands."

The synopsis continues with, "In order to rescue them, Taichi, who goes off on his own with Agumon, accompanies veteran Nohemon, the "keeper of the water". Nohemon once fought to protect the peaceful source and was defeated. As a result of both outlaw gangs running rampant and fighting fiercely to try and keep the water for themselves, the area surrounding the source has become desolate..."

Finally, the synopsis teases that Tai will have a plan against these new threats (with seem to include Atamadekachimon) as it ends as such, "Upon hearing about Nohemon's situation, Taichi declares that he will 'crush the two outlaw Digimon gangs all at once!' In the end, what is Taichi's strategy...?"

What do you think of this promo for Digimon Adventure's next episode? How are you liking the new series so far, especially now with the endgame taking shape?