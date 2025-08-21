Digimon Beatbreak Releases New Look at Full Cast

Toei Animation continues hyping up the upcoming, highly anticipated Digimon Beatbreak anime with new promo images of the main cast. Toei initially announced the anime during the first Digimon Con of 2025, which was also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Digimon Adventure anime. Toei unveiled a name and teaser video for Beatbreak, sharing a key image of the lead protagonist, Tomoro Tenma, and his Digimon, Gekkomon. Digimon Beatbreak‘s first official trailer was revealed on Digimon Day, August 1st, unveiling more information about the plot and the other characters. Digimon Day confirms the series will premiere on October 5th, while Japanese fans will get to see the first episode early at Digimon Expo on September 20th and 21st, at the Prism Hall of Tokyo Dome City.

Toei has now shared character posters for the three remaining main cast members of Beatbreak, matching Tenma’s original teaser poster. Each poster features the character making a dramatic pose that best matches their personality. Rena Sakuya’s poster is red, matching her headstrong characteristic, and she is sitting down while intensely staring at the viewer. Makoto Kuonji is presented in yellow, complementing his more mellow personality, and standing upright, clutching onto his Digimon partner. Kyo Sawashiro is in the blue poster, his back facing away from the viewer, and his Digimon partner isn’t with him.

Everything You Need to Know for Digimon Beatbreak

Digimon Beatbreak will be the first Digimon anime since Ghost Game ended in 2023. The brand has been focusing more on its official card games, releasing several new packs and several tie-in materials. Digimon Liberator is a cross-promotion tie-in to the Digimon TCG, featuring an original story with new characters and Digimon. There’s a webcomic and webnovel for Liberator that fans can read to keep up with this new world.

Whereas Liberator is all about the card game, Digimon Beatbreak will return the franchise to its animation roots. The new anime will focus on a near future where humans use egg-shaped devices called Sapotama, which work similarly to very advanced smartphones. Sapotama are powered by human emotions known as E-Pulse, and Digimons can hatch from Sapotama. Digimon can then hide in the shadows to consume E-Pulse. A bounty hunter group known as the Golden Dawn targets dangerous Digimon, with each member being a Digimon tamer. Beatbreak begins when the protagonist Tenma hatches Gekkomon with his Sapotama, leading him to join the Golden Dawn.

The most interesting thing about the new character posters is how enigmatic Kyo Sawashiro is presented. Kyo is the leader of the Golden Dawn and is the oldest of the group at 22, which is unusual for a main character in a Digimon anime. Typically, Digimon protagonists are either children or teenagers, with an in-world explanation being that only kids can get attached to Digimon. Furthermore, he has the largest Digimon within the group. While the rest of the main characters have Digimon who are cute little monsters, Kyo’s Murasamon is a humanoid wolf creature that stands on two legs. Kyo’s mysterious posing in his key art only adds to the character’s mystique. However, the Digimon Day livestream covers how Kyo is a dedicated leader, and he values his team as a family. It’s unknown if there is more going on with Kyo other than his age, but having an older character among the main cast is a unique hook for Beatbreak.