Dragon Ball Breaks Hearts With The Perfect April Fools Prank

It’s April Fool’s Day, and the entertainment world isn’t immune to succumbing to hilarious pranks and wild news stories that turn out not to be true. Much like the worlds of television and movies, the anime industry will often take part in the festivities by creating hilarious jokes that play on its franchises. The Dragon Ball franchise has participated in an April Fool’s prank of its own, creating a piece of merch that fans have been dying to get their hands on for quite some time. Unfortunately, said merchandise will most likely never actually be created, breaking the hearts of Z-Fighter fans worldwide.

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Taking to its official social media account, Dragon Ball shared a visual of a “Scouter ProMax,” a real-life scouter that would bring many of the anime tool’s features to life. In the new mock-up, the real-world scouter is marketed as being able to “measure your opponent’s power level,” “improve performance after each failed business negotiation,” and achieve “10x speed during a full moon.” Unfortunately, this scouter does not exist and was created as a way to celebrate April 1st. Last year, the shonen franchise touted a real-world “Dragon Radar” that would double as a phone, so the franchise has a history of touting merch that never comes to life. You can check out the April Fool’s Day prank below.

[Pre-Orders Available]



Scouter Pro Max: The next generation in wearable devices.#AprilFools pic.twitter.com/TU5qNCKVef — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 31, 2026

Dragon Ball’s Big Year

Toei Animation

Earlier this year, Dragon Ball dropped some major reveals as to what the future will look like for the shonen franchise. Later this year, the anime adaptation will return with a remake of the film, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, with the new name, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. The mini-series will recreate the arrival of the God of Destruction that kicked off Dragon Ball Super, using Toei Animation’s recent style. This remake is far from the only thing that is on the horizon for Son Goku and the Z-Fighters.

While anime fans don’t know when to expect the next chapter of the anime adaptation, the shonen franchise confirmed that Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is in the works. Adapting the manga storyline that introduces the villainous Moro, an ancient sorcerer who has the power to absorb energy from opponents and planets, a release window has yet to be revealed for this upcoming chapter. Based on what takes place in this storyline, this won’t just be one of the longest arcs of the anime, but one of the most eye-popping for those who didn’t read the original manga.

As for the manga, there have yet to be any announcements regarding when we might expect new stories in the Dragon Ball universe to return to Weekly Shonen Jump. Luckily, the artist simply known as Toyotaro, who has been working on Dragon Ball Super, has hinted at the printed story making a comeback. To date, however, manga readers have yet to know when Dragon Ball Super will return with new stories.

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