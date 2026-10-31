Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama’s Home Is Being Torn Down According to Eye-Witness Reports

According to new eye-witness reports from those in the area, the former home and studio of the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama is currently being demolished, and those involved with the franchise over the years have shared their confusion about it all with fans on social media. The legendary creator died at the age of 86 back in 2024, and that unfortunately marked a new era for the long running franchise. On the cusp of its 40th anniversary, the franchise revealed it had some big plans for the future even without Toriyama.

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As spotted by @mr.gentleman1966 on Threads, the late creator’s home has been in the midst of demolishing efforts. Following that initial reveal over the weekend, other users have shared their photos to further emphasize that it’s really happening. Though the family for Toriyama’s estate have not revealed a reason as to why, nor have they revealed they’re doing it at all, fans all over social media have shared their shock and surprise including former Dragon Ball editors and animators.

Dragon Ball Editors & Animators Share Their Reactions to Bird Studio’s Fate

Al parecer, están demoliendo la casa de Akira Toriyama y las instalaciones de Bird Studio… 😢



📸 mr.gentleman1966 (Threads) pic.twitter.com/2yjfXOuNwV — Sekai DB 世界 (@Sekai_DB) October 30, 2026

In the wake of the surfaced images hitting social media, Chikashi Kubota, the chief animation director of Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, “It’s far too soon for Toriyama-sensei’s home to be demolished. This is heartbreaking.” Former Dragon Ball editor Kazuhiko Torishima shared the following, “The place I visited once a month… The place where so many characters and works were born is disappearing. So he’s really gone…” Unfortunately, the situation is a bit more complicated than fans might be hoping to hear.

There’s no real reason given as to why Toriyama’s former home is being demolished, but that’s likely never going to be revealed given that it’s something decided on by the late creator’s family and those handling his estate. The actual taking down of the property wasn’t even going to be “announced,” it just happened to be noticed by those nearby. Unfortunately, while it’s a significant location to those honoring Toriyama’s history, there’s never going to be anything truly revealed about what it takes to inherit such a property.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball’s Future?

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Although Akira Toriyama’s former home and studio will cease to be, thankfully the Dragon Ball franchise itself is going stronger than ever before. It made its return to TV screens with a brand new remake anime series for Dragon Ball Super over a decade after its initial debut. The newly enhanced series is going all the way back to the beginning with the Battle of Gods arc, and is showing off new takes on the Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs to follow in the episodes to come.

That’s not going to be all that’s on the way either as Dragon Ball Super has also confirmed they are now working on a brand new anime next. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a new anime adapting the first of the exclusive manga arcs yet to hit screens, the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. No release window or date has been announced for the next iteration of the anime franchise, but it’s something to look forward to on the horizon. How do you feel about the fate of Akira Toriyama’s former home? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – @mr.gentleman1966 on Threads