Dragon Ball Continues SSJ4’s Wildest Tradition With New Transformation

Dragon Ball Daima has officially made Super Saiyan 4 a part of the main series canon many years after its Dragon Ball GT debut, and the new transformation is also keeping up one of the form’s wildest traditions after all these years too. Dragon Ball Daima was scouted by fans as seemingly following in Dragon Ball GT‘s steps when it was first announced. Not only did it turn Goku into a child again like that original series, but was also following Goku and some surprising allies as they adventured through a mysterious realm of planets to search for a new set of Dragon Balls.

As explained through interviews and other promotional reveals from Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku, this connection to Dragon Ball GT was completely intentional as the team wanted something older fans could watch with their children. It would be both familiar and new, so it wasn’t entirely a surprise to see a new version of Super Saiyan 4 Goku also making its debut. But what was surprising about it was to see this new version of the transformation also magically change Goku’s clothes in the process too just like the old non-canonical version.

Super Saiyan 4 Still Gives Goku New Clothes

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 18 debuted a brand new take on Goku’s Super Saiyan 4 form, but it’s still a bit different from the Dragon Ball GT version in some key ways. Not only is this form now a part of the official canon as overseen by late franchise creator Akira Toriyama, but it also comes about differently as well. Rather than being sparked by a new Bulma invention shooting Goku with special energy, it’s Neva using his mysterious Namekian magic to spark this transformation from within Goku. So their transformations are different at the core.

Goku’s new, now canonical version of Super Saiyan 4 not only keeps Goku at his much younger self (rather than boosting him to an adult form like in Dragon Ball GT), but does retain the fact that his clothes magically change to suit the new form too. It’s a change in pants and shoes compared to what he had before, but it’s at least better explained with the use of Neva’s magic. One can assume that like Piccolo, Neva also has a magic ability to just produce clothes for someone. And he just did that for Goku to go along with this new kind of awakening.

What Else Is New About Super Saiyan 4?

Although this is very familiar to the way the Super Saiyan 4 form was debuted in Dragon Ball GT, this new take on the form also has some key differences outside of the immediately visual ones. The biggest of which is the red hair that is both in fur and on the top of his head. It’s more in line with the kind of red Goku has when using Super Saiyan God, and even has a bit of their fiery aura when transforming into the new form too. Which means that there are even more changes to explore between the two.

Because with the nature of Neva’s magic being key to using this transformation, it also places Super Saiyan 4 within a very unique place within the Dragon Ball canonical timeline. It’s never used before Dragon Ball Super, and likely may never be used again outside of the Demon Realm (and without Neva’s explicit help in bringing it out). So now fans just need to wait and see how Super Saiyan 4 might continue to develop in the anime’s future.