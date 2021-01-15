New Dragon Ball Heroes Promo Puts Broly Back Into Battle

✖

While we still don't know when, or in fact if, the main series of Dragon Ball Super will be returning with a new season of its anime, the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is amping up to make a big splash with the return of the original Broly, sporting a brand new look with a serious power boost to match! With Dragon Ball Heroes bringing back a number of villains from the series of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball GT, this new version of Broly will fit right into the cavalcade of villains that have appeared so far!

Broly "returned" in the latest Dragon Ball Super movie, giving him a brand new back story, personality, and power level to make him a serious threat to both Goku and Vegeta, even with the power of Super Saiyan Blue. The original version of the Legendary Super Saiyan first appeared in the eighth Dragon Ball Z movie, being portrayed as an absolutely evil character that wasn't afraid to destroy anything in his wake and had a serious ax to grind against Goku. Though the original Broly was killed, it will be interesting to see how he is able to return to the land of the living and threaten both the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol alike!

Twitter DBS Chronicles shared this new promo for Dragon Ball Heroes' Arcade Game, giving us a brand new look at Broly's Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4 form which allows him to go toe to toe with both Super Saiyan 4 Vegito and Super Saiyan Blue Vegito at the same time:

#SDBH BM6 NEW TVCM featuring SS4 Limit Breaker Broly VS Vegito Blue & SS4 Limit Breaker Vegito BM6 begins on 21 January, 2021

Anime Episode 10 airs on 20 January, 2021. pic.twitter.com/0xdQ6fB6O6 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 14, 2021

Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker was first used by the Goku and Vegeta of the Xeno-Verse, using this newfound power against a resurrected Janemba who was used as a part of Fu's plan to remake the universe using the Universe Tree! With the power seemingly at Broly's disposal, it seems as if tough times are ahead for the fighters in Dragon Ball Heroes!

What do you think of this new look at Broly's powerful transformation?