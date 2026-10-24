Dragon Ball Hypes Jump Festa With Cool New Look

2026 is one of the most exciting years for Dragon Ball fans, as the year kicked off with several exciting announcements. Dragon Ball originally concluded its manga serialization in 1995, which is why its return two decades later was the most exciting surprise for fans. Thanks to the franchise’s global impact, it maintains a huge fan base even three decades after the main story’s ending. The anime also returned with its latest remake this Fall 2026 season. Additionally, the anime will continue later on with the Galactic Patrol Saga of Dragon Ball Super.

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The anime is returning after more than eight years, and it’s going to be more epic than ever. However, before the anime continues the main story with a new adventure after the Tournament of Power Saga, Toei Animation released a remake titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. The franchise is planning for more surprises before the end of the year, especially during Jump Festa, which will be held on December 19th and 20th, 2026. The official X handle of AMNIBUS drops a gorgeous new visual featuring Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and Gotenks. The visual depicts their forms and outfits, particularly from the final saga of the main story.

Dragon Ball Won’t Be in the Spotlight During Jump Festa 2027

The new visual shared by AMNIBUS was particularly for merchandise and not the anime’s future. It was revealed along with several other series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, and more. Additionally, the caption confirms that the visual follows a concept of a journey featuring some of the most crucial characters in the story. The post also confirms that AMNIBUS will share more updates, probably before the Jump Festa begins. However, while this is surely an exciting update for fans who will be visiting the venue, the anime won’t be taking a stage this year.

In September, the official website of Jump Festa already revealed the titles of all the manga and anime series holding a panel to announce their future projects. Despite being one of the biggest franchises in history, Dragon Ball was not listed among those series, not even in the Super Stage, which is the biggest stage at Jump Festa. While the series already has major plans in the future, it seems fans might have to wait longer than expected to get updates on them.

Dragon Ball Super‘s New Anime Will Adapt One of the Best Arcs of All Time

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While the anime is currently airing the remake of the initial arcs, Toei will also adapt the Galactic Patrol Saga for the first time. The anime adaptation of Dragon Ball Super debuted in 2015 as a long-running series and wrapped up the Tournament of Power Saga in 2018. Goku’s Ultra Instinct took the internet by storm, but unfortunately, the anime bid farewell to fans not long after the phenomenal episode. After making fans wait for eight years, the anime confirmed a sequel season of the series at the start of the year. The story will head towards a new direction after the intense Tournament of Power.

The animation studio hasn’t revealed a release window or a teaser yet, and it might take a while for it to be released. The biggest project from the animation studio for this year is the remake series, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, which will begin airing in October as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. The remake aims to release a more faithful adaptation of Toriyama’s story with more polished visuals and better pacing.