Dragon Ball Cosplay Highlights Bulma's Movie Look

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Broly introduced a whole new look for Bulma to the franchise, and now one cosplay has brought this look to life! Although Dragon Ball Super's anime is currently showing no signs of returning as of this writing, the anime went out on a high with the release of the feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This feature film was not only a huge hit with fans because it was the franchise's debut film outing, but also because it introduced brand new looks for many of the series' stalwarts from throughout the years.

While the majority of the film was focused on how Broly was brought into the Dragon Ball franchise's official canon, the film also spent some time establishing new looks for characters like Bulma from new character designer Naohiro Shintani. Fans were especially in love with Bulma's look for the movie, and now artist @naomi.moonz provides a great example as to why by tapping into Bulma's fun makeover with some excellent cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Moon (@naomi.moonz)

Bulma's makeover for the film ended up playing a major role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly as well. Not only did her vacation home provide a new introductory setting for the film, but it turned out that she had been gathering the Dragon Balls together in order to wish to look five years younger without any of the others really knowing about it. It didn't turn out quite as she expected, but was crucial in proving just how close to the center of the action Bulma always finds herself in throughout the series.

If Dragon Ball Super ever does come back for a new anime series or feature film effort, Bulma is one of the many characters fans would want to see in action as soon as it makes its comeback. She'll likely have yet another major character makeover, but if that also means it goes on to inspire awesome cosplay like this then fans will likely have no argument against seeing her in a new look.

What do you think? How did you feel about Bulma's role during Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Would you want to see her in more of the action in future arcs of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!