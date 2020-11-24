Dragon Ball Super Shows How Overpowered Goku Has Become Since Buu Arc

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter shows just how overpowered Goku has become since Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu arc. When Goku first reached Ultra Instinct during the Tournament of Power, we never really got to see the full scope of that form's strength. It was not until Goku was able to reach the limits of Ultra Instinct once more in the fight against Planet Eater Moro that we finally saw how massive Goku's power relative to his life on Earth. Previous chapters teased how Goku's divine power alone could damage the Earth, and that's not even factoring in his destructive choices.

The newest chapter of the series sees Goku reach such a high level that the combined energy of Vegeta, the other Z Fighters, and those left on Dende's lookout was not enough to even get him back to Ultra Instinct when he needed. By the end of the chapter, Goku has reached a near Earth destroying level (and even more so) with a full boost of divine ki from another source. It's definitely not the same Goku who once needed Vegeta's help, but there are some shades of the older Goku still.

Vegeta came in with the last minute save of using his Spirit Fission in reverse to gather the energy from the other Z Fighters and their allies, and while this helped Goku it was not enough. This demonstrates than even all of their ki and Vegeta's power only matched up to Goku's Super Saiyan Blue levels. Now that he's reached the realm of the gods, it was only divine energy that truly helped him.

(Photo: Shueisha)

He's outmatched everyone in his universe in terms of sheer power level. But while he has become so overpowered compared to everyone else, he has not changed much in terms of character. Because Goku doesn't change, he still makes major errors that results in him needing to get bailed out by those in his life.

It follows along with the main mantra of Goku as a fighter too. He'll protect everyone around him, but will openly point out their weakness them as he won't talk down to Krillin and the others about how they'll be in the way. But he will also always take their help because he also is happy when it turns out he underestimated those around him. He'll rely on fighters like Vegeta, Piccolo, and even Gohan when it comes to other weaknesses that he knows he has.

So while Dragon Ball Super has shown just how overpowered Goku has become to everyone else, it also is a great example of why that won't change how these battles play out even if the scope of the fights evolve.