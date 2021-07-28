Dragon Ball Super Reveals Granolah's New Long Range Energy Attack

✖

Dragon Ball Super revealed Granolah has a new long range energy attack in his arsenal with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc of the manga has hit an intense new stage as the titular Granolah surprisingly was able to quickly defeat Goku using a fuller mastery of his Ultra Instinct power. The end of the previous chapter then teased Vegeta would be taking his turn against the powerful, and the newest chapter of the series made good on this promise as Granolah and Vegeta finally kicked off their major battle.

The chapter begins to demonstrate more of what Granolah can do at a much fuller capacity of his abilities. Because when he revealed that a copy of himself (with only access to half of his power) had been fighting against Goku, Granolah also teased that he had many more hidden abilities in store. This was revealed with Chapter 74 of the series that sees Granolah using an aim assisted long range arrow attack.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The chapter begins the fight between Vegeta and Granolah and reveals that Granolah is able to keep up with and counter each and every one of Vegeta's techniques. This includes Vegeta's new Hakai abilities he's picked up from Beerus from his recent training endeavor as well. As the fight continues Vegeta uses the same kinds of techniques he had used against Goku, but at a much bigger capacity. But as Vegeta uses a strategy to put some distance between the two of them, Granolah uses more long range attacks.

Angered, he positions his hands like he's holding a bow and arrow, and asks for an aim assist from his assistant Oatmeel. With Oatmeel coaching him to wait until Vegeta emerged from the water he had jumped into, Granolah launches a powerful arrow like blast and it hits Vegeta while he's still underwater. It's such a strong blast that Vegeta struggles to block it or toss it away completely, but then seemingly destroys is somehow (potentially with Hakai) to save himself from getting engulfed in it.

This is a small demonstration of the kinds of techniques Granolah has at his disposal now that he's been fully powered up again, and now Vegeta's going to have to struggle in order to take him down. Luckily, he's also got a new form in tow to compensate. But what did you think of this new Granolah attack? What other skills do you think he's hiding? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!