Fire Force Creator Readies for Season 3 With Special Art

Fire Force is gearing up to return to screens with Season 3 of the anime as part of the new wave of releases hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and now the creator behind it all is feeling the excitement with some special new art ahead of the new episodes. Fire Force Season 2 wrapped up its run back in 2020, so fans have been waiting quite a while to see what was coming next. Making things more exciting was the fact that Fire Force’s original manga run came to an end since then as well, so this will be the first new release for the franchise in some time.

Fire Force will be premiering Season 3 in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and fans aren’t the only ones feeling the hype. In anticipation of the new anime episodes, series creator Atsushi Ohkubo has taken to social media to share some special art of Shinra Kusakabe and Arthur Boyle ahead of the new season. With how fast and close together the two portraits have launched, it’s likely the creator will be sharing even more artwork of the series’ characters as we all countdown to the new season’s release. Check them out below.

What to Know for Fire Force Season 3

Fire Force Season 3 will be premiering Part 1 beginning on April 4th in Japan, and the episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll (and Hulu) for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. This will be the final season of the anime overall, and Part 2 of its run is currently scheduled to return some time next January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. The first opening theme for the season is titled “High Flame” as performed by Queen Bee, and the first ending is titled “Urusiren” as performed by Umeda Cypher.

Tatsumi Minamikawa will be returning from the second season to direct Fire Force‘s final season for David Production with Sei Tsuguta writing the scripts, and Mika Yamamoto handling the character designs. Yoshihiro Yoshioka, Mariko Kubo, and Yumenosuke Tokuda will be serving as chief animation directors. It will also feature a returning voice cast with new additions including Yoko Hikasa as Gold, Masaki Aizawa as Dragon, Sanpei Yuuko as Faerie, Matsukaze Masaya as Fracture, and Shinji Kawada as Stream.

Why You Should Watch Fire Force

With the third and final season fast approaching, there’s now less time to go back and check out the first two seasons. But at the time same, it’s now the perfect time to check out Fire Force if you have missed out on it so far. The series shares some direct connections with Ohkubo’s previous hit, Soul Eater, and the two have even had some official crossovers to prepare for the upcoming final season of the anime. If you liked that classic, you’re bound to enjoy this one as well.

The series is likely going to be the hottest new anime of the Spring 2025 anime schedule overall, and that’s saying quite a bit considering all of the competition around it. There are going to be a ton of major releases hitting in April, and this includes returning franchises, new originals, new adaptations, and more that fans can’t wait to see. Fire Force is kicking off its grand finale this season, so it’s going to have a ton of action and high stakes before it all comes to an end. Catch up with the first two seasons of Fire Force now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.