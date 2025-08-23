Fire Force Season 3 Drops First Look at Final Episodes

Fire Force is gearing up to make its comeback with the second and final half of the anime’s third season, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next. Fire Force Season 3 made its highly anticipated debut earlier this year as the anime is now in its final slate until the end. Fire Force has started to kick off the final fights of the series overall, and Shinra and the others have discovered just how much the deck has been stacked against them against the White Clad. But it’s all really only getting started from here.

Fire Force has kicked off the beginning of the end, but that true finale is coming with the second half of Season 3 making its debut next year. As one of the many projects that Crunchyroll had to share as part of the Anime NYC 2025 weekend, Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 has dropped its first full look teasing the main characters who are going to be in the center of all of the chaos for the coming finale. You can check out the first look at Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 below.

When Does Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Come Out?

Fire Force Season 3 will be returning for its final episodes some time in January 2026 as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. A more concrete release date has yet to be confirmed as of this new reveal at Anime NYC 2025, but the new episodes will be streaming with Crunchyroll. It’s also where you can catch up with all of the other episodes in the meantime, and there’s quite a bit of ground to cover if you want to catch up before it all comes to an end next year.

Fire Force Season 3 introduced a massive cliffhanger for the anime as the Great Cataclysm has officially begun. Shinra had tried to stop it before he was knocked out cold, and thus ended up using his abilities to transport to an entirely different reality that looked a lot like our own world. This was a trippy reveal to end the first half of this final season, so it really seems like this show is about to blow itself up entirely when it makes its comeback with those final episodes next year.

How Is Fire Force Going to End?

Atsushi Okubo’s Fire Force manga came to an end sometime ago, so fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the anime adaptation would handle some of the wilder reveals seen in the grand finale. It really starts to mess with reality as the stronger powers start to clash with one another and evolve, and even if you have followed along with everything thus far, these final episodes are still likely going to be jam packed with tons of surprises that anime fans won’t really see coming. It’s going to be a fiery show to see play out, for sure.

The final episodes will also feature a returning staff and cast from the previous seasons. Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 features Tatsumi Minamikawa returning from the second season to direct the final season for David Production with Sei Tsuguta writing the scripts, and Mika Yamamoto handling the character designs. Yoshihiro Yoshioka, Mariko Kubo, and Yumenosuke Tokuda serve as chief animation directors. Make sure you’re all caught up before the end begins next year.