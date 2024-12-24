Gintama Creator Honors Sakamoto Days With New Parody

Gintama, one of the most popular action comedy manga, began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. Although the manga reached its conclusion in 2019, the anime continues to announce new projects. The original story is set in an alternate Edo-Japan where aliens called Amanto have invaded the Earth. Japan, which was once known as the Land of Samurai, is now ruled by the aliens and Samurai now live desolate lives. The aliens bring futuristic technology to Earth, and as a result, we see a blend of sci-fi and feudal settings in the story.

The story primarily follows the shenanigans of Gintoko Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura. Jump Festa 2025 revealed several exciting news about the upcoming Shonen anime and manga series. The fest announced that Gintama’s upcoming spin-off series, 3rd Year Class Z Ginpachi-Sensei, will be released in October 2025. The series will follow Ginpachi Sakata (who looks exactly like Gintoki) as a teacher at Gintama High School. However, amid the announcement, Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi honors the upcoming Sakamoto Days anime with a new Parody.

Gintama Creator Shares New Parody Sketch of “Sakata Days”

Sorachi draws a stunning poster of Gintoki as Taro Sakamoto, Shinpachi as Shin Asakura, and Kagura as Xiotang Lu. He drew reference from the Volume 1 cover of Sakamoto Days. Gintoki is pointing a gun like Taro, but he’s holding a dessert instead of ramen like the original version. Shinpachi is making a similar pose as Shin, but the former is holding a paper fan instead of a gun. The biggest difference is Kagura dressed as Lu since the latter isn’t on the volume cover.

Sorachi also talks about the parody in his message. He shares, “Anyway, I’m very happy that these three people were able to gather on stage again this year without missing a single person. After all, I can’t let the year go by without seeing these three people.”

Sorachi also talks about the characters in the parody, “Tomokazu Sugita plays Sakata, an old man who is almost a former assassin. Shinpachi is a boy who is almost useless. Kagura is a Chinese girl who only speaks to Al. “SAKATADAYS” is all about the three of us together.”

Finally, he promotes the highly-anticipated Sakamoto Days anime series, “The anime is finally starting in January, and I couldn’t help but draw it because I was looking forward to it. I wonder if I’ll do something selfish and get scolded by the anime staff. Everyone, please look forward to Sakata Shoten’s success. picture? Ginpachi anime starting in October? I don’t care about anything beyond that.”

Based on Yuto Suzuki’s manga, the anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days will be released on January 11th, 2025. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix. It follows Taro Sakamoto, who was once known as the greatest hitman of all time. However, five years before the events of the story, he gets married and leaves his dangerous life as an assassin behind. He has now grown fat and lives a peaceful life with his daughter and wife. However, trouble comes knocking at his door and he must face his past again to protect his family.

