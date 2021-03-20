Godzilla Singular Point Poster Reveals Close Look at New Jet Jaguar

✖

Godzilla Singular Point has revealed a close look at the new Jet Jaguar design with a poster for the new anime series coming to Netflix! Godzilla might have had a brush with anime through Netflix in the past, but soon the franchise will be getting an entirely new anime project completely separated from that anime film trilogy. This new anime makeover for the franchise will not only introduce a new design for Godzilla, but many of TOHO's other classic kaiju designs as well. One unexpected makeover coming our way is for Jet Jaguar.

First introduced during the events of Godzilla vs. Megalon back in 1973, Jet Jaguar was designed as a robot that could grow to the kaiju's size and help the humans in their time of need. The mecha has seen different incarnations over the years in its various appearances, and like those other incarnations, this newest take on Jet Jaguar is getting a big makeover. You can check out from the new key visual below:

Netflix has previously confirmed that Godzilla Singular Point will be running for 13 episodes in total when it releases on March 25th. The series is officially described as such "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

There's an all-star cast of actors in tow as well with the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

What do you think of this new take on Jet Jaguar for Godzilla Singular Point? Will you be checking it out when it hits Netflix later this year? What are you hoping to see from the new anime take on the franchise?