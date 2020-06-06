Godzilla vs Kong Needs to Have this Iconic Scene From the Original

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong is presumably still aiming for its November release later this year, but there's one iconic scene it needs to have to truly put it over the top. Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy has been building to a big match between Godzilla and King Kong in the final film, Godzilla vs. Kong. We've seen these Monsterverse films build new versions of these famous Kaiju over the course of these four films, but each of them will be living in the shadow of the fight that came years before in 1962 with King Kong vs. Godzilla.

Although it might seem like old hat now, King Kong vs. Godzilla was huge in keeping the Godzilla franchise alive as a whole. This was the third film in the franchise overall, and was so successful that TOHO was confident in continuing the franchise further. But one moment that definitely helped that success was seeing King Kong shove a tree down Godzilla's mouth.

King Kong vs. Godzilla was the culmination of a lot of different factors, and the surprise of such a massive fight is what drew fans the most to the theaters to check it out. Even back then, their fight was well choreographed as TOHO made use of their wide range of abilities. King Kong's best asset in the fight was his use of tools, and that's where the tree comes in.

The scene itself is only a few seconds long, but it's honestly one of the most memorable moments of the fight overall. More so than the actual winner of the fight, and even the plot of the film itself, seeing King Kong shove a tree down Godzilla's mouth was certainly a striking image. It's then followed by Godzilla blasting it out with his Atomic Breath to top it all off.

Seeing this in action would be huge in the Monsterverse, and there's already a set precedent as Kong used tools in the final Kong: Skull Island fight. It's also just goofy enough to add a bit of levity to what is most likely going to be an intense fight. So that's really the end goal of including a scene like this in the new version.

Not only would it be a fun callback for fans, but this scene would also give both Godzilla and Kong big moments. It's all packed into one scene, and this one scene eventually set the heroic Godzilla path in motion back in the Showa era. So much history packed into one little tree. But what do you think?

Does Godzilla vs. Kong need to bring back the tree scene? Should it instead have a tree scene of its own? What do you want to see in the final fight of the quadrilogy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

