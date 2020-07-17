Haikyuu Timeskip Finally Reveals Kuroo's Future Career

Haikyuu's speeding towards its final chapter ever in just a couple of days, and one of the best parts of its final timeskip arc is seeing where all of our favorites have gone after graduating from their respective high schools. Now with the penultimate chapter of the series, series creator Haruichi Furudate has finally answered one lingering question fans have had...where is Tetsuro Kuroo? The final arc of the series has given us significant future updates for many of the characters, but Kuroo's has one of the most significant future careers yet as the series heads into the finale.

Chapter 401 of the series finally gives us an update on where Kuroo has been since graduating from Nekoma High School, and it's revealed that he's kept his love of volleyball and other sports strong. But rather than head into the pros like many of his former teammates and rivals, Kuroo is in fact helping put sports programs together across Japan.

Kuroo appears in the penultimate chapter of the series and he works for the Japan Volleyball Association Sports Promotion Division, and here he asks Shoyo Hinata to be part of a special promotional video for the world famous Kodzuken featuring a new pro player fresh off a win of his debut professional game against Kageyama's pro team.

Loving the fact that sports help the economy grow by bringing people together, his whole career has been focused on bringing this specific aspect to life. It turns out that he also does play a key role in getting Hinata's face out there more, and this leads to a pretty significant cliffhanger for the finale featuring both Hinata and Tobio Kageyama as members of Japan's future volleyball team for the 2020 Olympics.

Although in the real world this event had been impacted and postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Haikyuu is continuing right toward this supreme end goal. But as the final chapter approaches, the series has also made sure to give each of its characters happy endings in the future. Haikyuu will be ending with the next chapter of the manga, and if it sticks the landing it will be a huge ending for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine overall.

How are you getting ready for Haikyuu's finale? Were you excited to finally get an update on Kuroo's future? How do you think the series will bring it all to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

