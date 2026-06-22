Hulu Confirms New English Dub Releases for July 2026 (& Includes Big Returns)

Hulu has some big anime releases planned for the Summer, and that means there are some new English dubs to keep an eye out for starting this July. The Summer 2026 anime schedule is going to be kicking in just a little over a week from the time of this writing, and that means fans are about to be treated to a whole new wave of releases that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for. Thankfully, Hulu won’t be kept out of the loop with some new dubs on the way.

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Hulu has revealed their new line up of streaming releases to look out for coming this July, and with it has also confirmed some key English dub releases that fans are going to want to see. This not only includes brand new anime releases like Though I am an Inept Villainess making their debuts this Summer, but it also includes some big returns such as Undead Unluck, which is finally going to debut the dub for its Winter Arc special.

Hulu Confirms July 2026 English Dub Releases

Courtesy of E&H Production

Hulu’s new English dubs for July 2026 break down as such:

Undead Unluck Winter Arc (Dub) – July 2nd

Though I am an Inept Villainess (English Sub/Dub) – July 12th

Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 (Dub) – July 15th

The bigger return out of this batch is undoubtedly Undead Unluck as the first season of the anime was a rather quiet hit with fans when it originally ran with Hulu not long ago. The anime was successful enough that it warranted a release of a new special, and it even featured a story not seen in the original manga series with creator Yoshifumi Tozuka even providing it along with the new character designs.

It originally made its Japanese language debut late last year, but it’s now getting an English dub over half a year after. It’s kind of the same case for Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 as it made its debut with Hulu earlier this Spring, but it’s now getting its own English dub release a few months after the fact. Now is the perfect time to catch up with both of these Shonen Jump anime releases with their dub launches.

New Dub Anime Coming to Hulu Next

Courtesy of Toho Global

But the biggest draw of these new English dub releases this July is for the anime adaptation of Satsuki Nakamura’s Though I am an Inept Villainess. It’s one of the cooler new anime releases fans are keeping an eye out for this Summer. Set in an historical period in China (much like major hits like The Apothecary Diaries), this show focuses on five different women who are hoping to become the Emperor’s wife and crowned royalty next.

When one of these women is so vengeful against another, she uses a magic spell to swap their bodies. The two women then find out that their new lives are much different than either could have ever imagined, and all the while still need to navigate that complicated political system they need to work around it through their usual daily lives. With it hitting Hulu this July, it’s definitely one to keep an eye out for.

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