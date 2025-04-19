Hulu Is Adding Tons of New Anime This May

There’s a new wave of Spring anime to enjoy through the next few months, and Hulu has revealed that they will be offering even more shows starting this May. The Spring 2025 anime schedule is underway, and that means there are a ton of shows that fans are now getting to see for the first time. This includes a ton of returning franchises, new anime adaptations, and even some originals that are going to be ones to watch. But those aren’t going to be the only new anime shows that fans with Hulu are going to want to keep an eye out for next month.

Hulu has revealed their release schedule of new shows, movies, and of course anime releases for May 2025, and that includes some big anime titles that are joining the streaming service for the first time. Most of these new releases include both English subtitled and dubbed versions, and that means that fans of both kinds of anime types will have plenty to look out for as well. Check out the breakdown of new anime coming to Hulu in May 2025 below.

Hulu Reveals New May 2025 Anime Releases

The breakdown for new anime releases coming to Hulu later this May (that will be airing alongside the already exclusive streaming new series this Spring) are as follows:

May 1

Naruto: Shippuden Season 9 (Dubbed)

May 12

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Shangri-La Frontier: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

May 27

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-: Complete Season 1

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-: Complete Season 1

Tower of God: Complete Season 1

These new releases coming to Hulu include major action releases like a new full season of Naruto: Shippuden and the debut seasons of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, Shangri-La Frontier, Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- and more. There are also the debuts of Tower of God and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, and those are big shows that have gone on to inspire huge waves of popularity among fans. But don’t sleep on the villainess anime releases either as those are fun in their own kind of way.

What to Watch This Spring

Hulu is not only going to offer all of these shows beginning in May, but they are also streaming some new releases throughout the Spring 2025 anime schedule. There are some big exclusives that fans should check out weekly such as Go! Go! Loser Ranger (which is back for Season 2) and Yaiba: Samurai Legend (a new reboot of an old anime classic), but there are some other anime hitting weekly as well like Witch Watch (which is Shonen Jump’s latest anime debut) and Fire Force (which has kicked off its third and final season). So fans will want to tune into Hulu quickly.

The best part of these new anime additions is that they don’t come with any caveats. There aren’t any anime currently listed as being removed from the streaming service any time soon, and after some big losses of Toei Animation franchises just earlier this year, these new shows could not come at a better time. So if you have Hulu, now is the time to jump into your favorite anime shows.

What anime do you like to watch on Hulu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!