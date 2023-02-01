Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Makes Waiting During the Hiatus Easier With Hisoka

Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of its latest hiatus, and one awesome cosplay is making waiting for its comeback all the easier with an awesome take on Hisoka! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series made major waves last year when the series made its big comeback from a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters bringing fans the next major step through the Succession Contest arc. It was here that fans actually got to see Hisoka make his long anticipated return to the series as well, and now fans are waiting to see what the villain has planned next.

Hunter x Hunter has now kicked off a new hiatus due to the creator's declining health issues, and unfortunately it has yet to be revealed when we can expect to see it return. That means it's going to be a while before we get to see more of Hisoka in action too. Luckily, thanks to artist @makiirisu on Instagram bringing the famous foe to life through some awesome cosplay, it's not too long before we get to see the fan favorite again. Check it out:

When is Hunter x Hunter Returning From Hiatus?

It's yet to be revealed when the series will return, but it has been confirmed that when it does it will feature something other than a weekly serialization. Togashi has been confirmed to continue writing the series beyond this point, and will be supported by Shueisha's editorial department in doing so. Shueisha's official statement on Hunter x Hunter's hiatus begins as such,"Thank you for reading Hunter x Hunter. As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization."

The statement then continues with the following, "Togashi-Sensei will continue to write the following chapters, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga. Specific publication dates and methods will be announced in future issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Thank you for your continued support of Hunter x Hunter."

What are you hoping to see from Hisoka when Hunter x Hunter eventually returns from hiatus? When do you think it will actually come back? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime and manga in the comments!