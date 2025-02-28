Ichi the Witch Has a Special Surprise in Its Next Release for Fans

Ichi the Witch made its grand debut in September 2024 and continues to climb the ladder of success. Fans are enamored by the gorgeous art style, intriguing world-building, unique power system, and most of all, the beloved characters. After the massive success of the first volume, the manga is all set to release its second volume on March 4th, 2025. Additionally, the series has also entered its fourth arc as the story is finally taking shape. Amid the excitement, @WSJ_manga, a reliable source on X, confirms that Issue #15 of Weekly Shonen Jump will have Ichi the Witch on the cover and lead color page.

The account is popular for sharing all updates related to the Weekly Shonen Jump series. Additionally, the manga will also have a total of five colored pages instead of the standard three pages. Fans are in for a treat as they will also get special stickers with Issue #15. It will be released on March 10th, and will include Chapter 25 of the manga. It’s a great promotional tactic to draw more attention to this popular series and promote the latest arc. The manga has just introduced a new character who will prove to be important in the story from now on.

Ichi the Witch will also receive a total of 5 Colored Pages (instead of the usual three) plus Special Stickers next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #15. https://t.co/F8mbG3Gqfp pic.twitter.com/yJH1pvq6Yy — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 27, 2025

Ichi the Witch’s Latest Arc Continues the Adventure in a New Land

The appearance of the World Hater Majik is a monumental moment as the plot is finally solidifying. The Majik is considered the greatest threat of the Mantinel Witches Association. He managed to get away even with Descarras getting in his way. However, he will appear again, and things will be far worse the next time. According to a prophecy by Jikishirone, the Orcale Witch, Ichi will be a messiah destined to acquire the World Hater Majik.

While this should be good news for everything, the acquisition comes at a price. Ichi will die as a result, but he doesn’t seem bothered by the prophecy at all. Instead, the young witch has set his mind on hunting the most powerful Majik he has ever seen. Later, Jikishirone advises him to travel to the joyous land of Bakugami, where he will meet a companion. That companion will help him in the battle against the World Hater Majik.

In Chapter 22, as soon as Jikishirone mentions the “companion,” we see a man hunting Majiks in a forest and asking how to acquire them. In Chapter 23, the manga reveals he is Gokuraku, the brutalizer. Although he is able to defeat Majiks with his incredible strength, he has yet to acquire them. Even so, he wishes to become a witch and is impressed by Ichi, a male witch. He takes Ichi with him and asks the latter to teach him how to acquire a Majik. Since the latest arc commences in Chapter 23, the following chapters will delve deeper into this character as the journey in Bakugami unfolds.

