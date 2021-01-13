JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Features A Flashy Giorno

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are crossing their fingers that 2021 will lead into the confirmation of the sixth season of the anime, Stone Ocean, but this isn't stopping some lovers of Hirohiko Araki from revisiting the previous season that followed the son of Dio Brando and Cosplay depicting Giorno Giovanna! Though the story of Giorno and his friends within the Passione mafia has come to a close, the adventures of the son of Dio will remain a fan favorite among those who have been following the adventures of the Joestar clan in both the anime and manga installments!

Giorno himself was definitely one of the strongest protagonists that has appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks in part to the insane powers of his Stand, Gold Experience. Prior to the final battle with the villainous Diavolo, Gold Experience had the ability to change anything it touched into an organic object, being able to transform random things into insects or even appendages. When Gold Experience was transformed into its ultimate form of Requiem, thanks to the Requiem Arrow, Giorno gained the terrifying ability to lock his opponents into a state of "never-ending death", defeating Diavolo and overtaking the Passione mafia to help steer the mob toward a more altruistic path!

Instagram Cosplayer Kirapika.Cos shared this flashy take on Giorno Giovanna, wearing a white suit that holds the same aesthetic of the character created by Hirohiko Araki who never had the opportunity to meet his fiendish father who had kicked off the entire franchise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kirapika.cos

Giorno might not be returning as the protagonist of the next season of the anime, but his legacy will continue to shape the Passione mafia moving forward even if we don't bear witness to it. Many believe that the next season, Stone Ocean, will be confirmed during a big event from the franchise that will be taking place later this spring, and with these new installments, we'll be able to see the anime franchise's first female protagonist in Jolyne Cujoh. If you want a story that brings together Jolyne and Giorno, check out the video game of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven!

What do you think of this flashy Cosplay featuring the current leader of the Passione mafia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!