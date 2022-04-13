JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Get Series Trending Over Slick Art

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has trended on Twitter more times than we can count, with the story of the Joestars resonating amongst anime fans around the world. With this fall set to see the return of the Stone Ocean on Netflix, the series is once again making the rounds on social media thanks in part to some killer art work created by fans when it comes to the world that spawned from the mind of Hirohiko Araki.

When last we left Jolyne in the anime series of the Stone Ocean, she was attempting to save her father’s life from the machinations of Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, and his Stand Whitesnake. Having stolen Jotaro’s memories and Stand, Star Platinum, Jolyne is racing against the clock as a plan put into fruition by Dio Brando begins to reveal itself. While Stone Ocean might be the talk of the town thanks to its anime adaptation, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure continues to release new spin-off stories, featuring classic characters such as Iggy, Lisa Lisa, Kishibe Rohan, Josuke, and Hol Horse to name a few.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What story from the universe of the Joestars are you most looking forward to diving into? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of JoJo.

Father/Son Reunion

Return To Morioh

Jotaro, Father of the Year

Jotaro Does Love The Water

The Stone Ocean Three

The Steelball Run

Father Daughter Days

https://twitter.com/HuaWuw/status/1514214415956013059?s=20&t=00YQ3FL67ntuzeIQgFfirA

Shopping – Golden Wind Style