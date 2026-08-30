Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Returns With New Look at Yuta Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen is now hard at work for its return with Season 4 of the anime, and the creator behind it all has returned with a cool new look at Yuta Okkotsu and Rika to help celebrate. Jujutsu Kaisen originally came to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2024. While the anime and official sequel series kept things going, Jujutsu Kaisen is planning to go even bigger to help celebrate its grand finale with a new exhibition opening later this year in Japan to show it all off.

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“Jujutsu Kaisen Final Exhibition” is set to open in Shinjuku (where the final battle of the series takes place for the Shinjuku Showdown Arc) later this December, and it’s going to feature a closer look at all of creator Gege Akutami’s art from across the franchise’s history along with fun behind the scenes information for the creator’s process. To help kick off and tease this exhibition, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has dropped a cool new look at Yuta and Rika that you can check out below.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of Shueisha

But while both Jujutsu Kaisen and its official sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, have officially finished Gege Akutami’s original story, the anime is gearing up for its own take on the series to bring the adaptation closer to its own grand finale too. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is currently in the works for a launch in the near future, but a concrete release window or date has been announced as of the time of this writing. There are still lots of questions surrounding this new season too as its development has been very mysterious.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 also revealed that Takeru Sato, who was an assistant director in Season 3, has been promoted to full series directing duties for the new episodes. Replacing Shota Goshazono seen in the third season, there are lots of hopes that this new season is going to be hitting it out of the park much like the first three seasons. And it’s a pretty high bar considering that the Culling Game Part 1 had some of the biggest episodes in the anime to date.

What’s Coming in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4?

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 will be picking up immediately after the events of the third season, and continue through the intense events of the Culling Game. After Yuji and Megumi had dealt with their first opponents in the deadly tournament, there are still a number of lingering characters who have yet to have their initial battles in the tournament thus far. We’re going to see all of them in action when the anime returns for the next phase of the Culling Game arc and kicks off what’s next.

This is the penultimate arc of Jujutsu Kaisen’s original manga story, and the end of the arc directly leads into the final battle to come. There are some massive events already teased by the promotional materials revealed by the anime thus far, so you’re going to want to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime now streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and more in the meantime.