Jujutsu Kaisen: What Does the Manga's Last Look at Sukuna Mean?

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has officially come to an end with its final chapter, and with it has revealed a final look at Sukuna before it was all over. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga officially ended its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after six years, and with it fans got to see how it all ended for Yuji Itadori and the rest of the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers. Jujutsu Kaisen ended the fight against Sukuna some time ago, and thus has been spending the final few weeks of the series exploring the immediate fallout of everything that happened during the fight.

Sukuna's defeat at the hands of Yuji and Nobara's teamwork seemed to come hard and fast considering that the Jujutsu Sorcerers had been fighting the King of Curses for months worth of chapters, and Sukuna seemed to go out on his own terms as a curse rather than try to survive within Yuji's body. But with the series coming to an end, there's one final glimpse at Sukuna that further proves his threat has been completely squashed, and the future of the Jujutsu world will be much clearer without his interference from now on.

(Photo: Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen's final chapter - Shueisha)

What Happens to Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen's Ending?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 sees Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara settling a new Jujutsu curse mystery (their final mission in the series overall), and Yuji starts thinking about what the future of their world is going to look like without someone like Satoru Gojo within it. It's up to those who have survived to carve out what the future is going to be, and it's the same for the curses as well. Sukuna himself appears in what is described as the "passageway for the circulation of souls," a dark void where he stumbles on Mahito, who also finds himself there.

Because both of their techniques had an impact on the soul, it left a residue that brought them to this dark new void in between worlds. It's here that Mahito tells Sukuna that he believed that Sukuna was living his life for revenge. Rather than living just as he would naturally, Sukuna seemed to carry a grudge around with him. But now that he's been defeated, Sukuna starts to see how he could have chosen to live an entirely different kind of life than the one he chose to live.

What Happens to Sukuna Now?

Explaining that he had two chances to change his life, Sukuna felt like he was forced into his destructive path due to the nature of his cursed power. He then even posits that if he gets another chance, maybe he'll take the opportunity to change his life. It's here he's seen with a visage of a younger Uraume, and the two walk off together into the void. It's something Mahito doesn't want to hear as Sukuna accepts his defeat, and Mahito himself is left within the darkness. So this essentially means that Sukuna will no longer be around as a threat as he no longer has a reason to return.

It's why the final page of the series reveals that his final finger has been put in the same shrine it was supposed to be in the original series. Yuji did so because it'll act as a ward to keep other spirits away, but it's nowhere near as dangerous as it used to be. While it was wrapped and stored with caution before, Sukuna's finger is just now in the open with a shrine that's not really secure. Ultimately, it just doesn't matter anymore. Sukuna has no interest in returning, and the Jujutsu world can move forward peacefully as the ghosts of the past return to whence they came.