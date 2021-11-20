Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils a Loophole to Higuruma’s Deadly Domain

Jujutsu Kaisen has unveiled a surprising weakness in Hiromi Higuruma’s Domain Expansion in the form of a loophole that Yuji Itadori was smart and quick thinking enough to exploit with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game continues as Yuji now finds himself facing off against one of the competitors who has already defeated enough other sorcerers and cursed spirits to acquire enough points to make a new rule if he wished. As Yuji quickly found out with the previous chapter, there’s a reason why the mysterious lawyer has wracked up so many points in such a short time.

With the start of his fight against Yuji in the previous chapter, Higuruma quickly unleashed his own Domain Expansion. Not only was it surprising to see such a new sorcerer quickly advance their own technique to the point where they can expand their own domain, but it was surprising in that it wasn’t a direct combat type of move. In fact, it was not very deadly at all thus far. It’s even got a weakness in that Yuji is able to call upon a retrial and conduct himself much like he would in a courtroom. There are options to face off against this.

Chapter 165 of the series opens with an explanation of how Higuruma rose to power so quickly. He’s referred to as a genius that picked up the rules of law just as quickly as he picked up his cursed technique. He actually worked backwards from his acquired knowledge of barriers to quickly rise to the level of a Grade 1 Sorcerer within 12 days of first getting his technique. Higuruma explains to Yuji that the Confiscation effect usually comes with two different kinds of punishment, but Yuji soon figures it out.

He initially struggles against Higuruma’s fighting prowess and strength, but without cursed energy he needed a plan. Figuring out that because Higuruma is so strong he would have a major weakness to compensate for it, he asks for a retrial from Judgeman and forces the two of them back to the non-combative Domain Expansion. He didn’t admit his guilt the first time, and thus the second trial kicks off, but it seems like it’s going to be a bad idea as he’s about to face a huge punishment from the Shibuya Incident as a result.

