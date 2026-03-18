Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Episode 11 Release Date & Time (First Look Revealed)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is quickly nearing its end, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new season’s penultimate episode. Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the beginning stages of the deadly Culling Game tournament as both Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have been dealing with their first respective fights of the arc. But as the tournament is just really beginning, the anime is getting ready to bring the third season to an end. That makes these final two episodes all the more intriguing for what’s next.

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Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 revealed that it was going to end after 12 episodes shortly after the season premiered earlier this year, and we’re fast approaching that finale. Megumi is now in a major fight against Reggie Star, a sorcerer who had been brought back to the modern day thanks to a deal with Kenjaku. But as the fight takes a turn, Megumi is gearing up to hopefully bring it to an end with the unleashing of his Domain Expansion. Check out the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 11 below.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 11 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 11 will be making its debut on Thursday, March 19th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. And thanks to the first look at this coming episode, fans are also getting the first look at what’s next in the fight as Megumi tries to activate his Domain Expansion to hopefully kill Reggie.

Jujutsu Kaisen has only started the Culling Game with the second half of the third season, and with the finale fast approaching it’s going to be quite a while before fans get to see a return to the arc. As for where this season will bring it all to an end, there’s a hope that it won’t leave fans on too much of a cliffhanger. That’s already going to be the case as we’re not even a third into the Culling Game, but it could be much worse if the anime team doesn’t play their cards right.

How Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

With Jujutsu Kaisen only ending with the first phase of the Culling Game with this third season, there are a lot of questions about the anime’s future. The series has yet to confirm any details about a potential fourth season as of this time, but it’s highly likely that the anime will continue considering that this has been advertising as a “Part 1” this entire time. The fourth season will likely not be returning until next year at the earliest, however, given how much work goes into these episodes if the anime does come back for more.

But with these major fights for both Yuji and Megumi, there are some other unfortunate results within the Culling Game. It’s a tournament arc that shifts its focus to other characters as they take on their respective fights, so it’s going to be quite a while before we see our favorites in action again. Especially if there’s years in between new seasons.

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