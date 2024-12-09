Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils Amusement Park Promo in Japan With Exclusive Merch

Calling all hardcore Jujutsu Kaisen fans: prepare to ditch your families over the holidays, as Japanese theme park Yomiuriland has announced its third collaboration with the anime, and it includes some event-exclusive merch. Based on the manga by Gege Akutami, which was published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen follows Itadori Yuji as he’s thrust into the world of curses, evil sorcerers, and revolting-tasting fingers.

2024 marks the third collaboration between Yomiuriland — the amusement park in Tokyo, Japan — and the immensely popular anime. Like past years, the 2024 collaboration includes special attractions, workshops, themed food, brand-new illustrations, and exclusive merchandise. Those who purchase food at the event will also receive an event-exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen card. Full designs have yet to be revealed, but below is a list of announced merchandise:

Clear cards

Keychains

Sheet stickers

Microfiber towels

Can badges

Card cases

Face towels

Clear pouches

Tote bags

Long-sleeve t-shirts

Chocolate crunch boxes

Mini acrylic art

Clear file sets

Pop keychains

Flake stickers

Merchandise art and designs haven’t been revealed yet. But, newly designed posters and art have been released on social media. Three new designs have been shared on social media over the past month, which you can check out below:

The event will take place between December 27th and February 2nd, 2025. While the Jujutsu Kaisen x Yomiuriland collaboration runs for over a month, tickets and merchandise are subject to availability and are expected to run out quickly. Tickets can be purchased at Yomiran CLUB and go live on December 13th.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is On the Way

Following the dramatic ending to Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans are desperately awaiting the third season. The only problem is that it doesn’t have a release date. Season 3 will adapt the “Culling Game” arc (Chapters 159-221). The final episode of Season 2 saw Shibuya overrun by curses as the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers desperately fought for survival, with Gojo locked away in the Prison Realm. The finale also sowed a new conflict between fan-favorite characters Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu.

Aside from confirmation that Season 3 is happening, fans know very little about Jujutsu Kaisen‘s return. The delays are presumed to result from Studio MAPPA’s ongoing work on the Chainsaw Man movie. It’s not all bleak, though, as this year’s Jump Festa is expected to bring with it a major update for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Will you be taking a trip across the globe to Japan for the Jujutsu Kaisen x Yomiuriland? Follow Team Anime on ComicBook.com for that eagerly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 update.