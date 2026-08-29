Kagurabachi Hypes Crunchyroll Debut With New Teaser Trailers – Watch

Kagurabachi is set to make its highly anticipated anime adaptation debut with Crunchyroll, and the series has dropped some cool new teaser trailers to hype up the addition of new members to the voice cast. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been a runaway success with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since it made its debut a couple of years ago, and it’s already coming our way with its very own anime adaptation. And it’s already become one of the most anticipated new releases hitting next year too with all sorts of fans hyped for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is still plenty to be revealed for Kagurabachi as it gets closer to its release next Spring, and there are going to be more updates revealed through the year. As a few fans have gotten opportunities to see the first episode of the series as part of a special world tour across some big anime events, the latest update for Kagurabachi revealed the first look at two new important additions to the cast. Check out the new trailers below.

New Kagurabachi Trailers Reveal New Cast Additions

Play video

Kagurabachi has now confirmed that Miku Ito will be joining the voice cast as Hinao, who works at a cafe with connections to the underworld. The second new addition is Miyari Nemoto as Char Kyonagi,a young girl who’s caught in the middle of a major kidnapping scheme that serves as the first major challenge for Chihiro Rokuhira in the series. They’ll be joining the previously confirmed Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba.

Kagurabachi is likely going to be one of the biggest new anime releases of 2027, and that’s because of all of the support behind the series. Fans have been hoping to see it getting an official anime adaptation since even before the manga made its Shonen Jump debut, and each new reveal for the coming anime has continued to prove that it’s going to meet all of the expectations that fans have had for the series thus far. But with it coming our way next Spring, there’s still all sorts of major events to keep an eye out for in the months ahead.

When Does Kagurabachi’s Anime Come Out?

Play video

Kagurabachi will be officially making its debut sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. It will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when the anime makes its debut outside of Japan, but has also yet to confirm whether or not there will be an English dub release planned for the new series. It’s highly likely given its popularity, but we’ll see it in action soon enough.

As for the team behind the new series, Kagurabachi will be directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. Future production staff reveals are set to come in the coming months, but everything that has been seen by fans thus far has been met with nothing but great responses. It’s just a matter of seeing whether or not the full anime adaptation can continue to meet those great expectations when it’s up and running.