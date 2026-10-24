Kaiju No. 8 Anime to End With Final Movie in 2027 – Watch First Look Teaser

Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up for its grand finale, and the anime has dropped the first look teaser for its new movie coming to theaters across Japan next year. Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 has been one of Shueisha’s biggest breakout successes of the last few years. Though the manga already ended with the Shonen Jump+ app, the anime has gone on to a ton of acclaim worldwide with just two seasons. Now there’s going to be one final project on the way to bring it all to an appropriately grand finale.

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Following the end of the second season last year, Kaiju No. 8 confirmed that it would be returning for one final project for the anime’s final arc. A new update from TOHO Animation has now revealed this final project to be a new feature film, and it’s scheduled to hit theaters in Japan next year. To celebrate the new reveal, you can check out the first teaser and poster for the new Kaiju No. 8 movie below.

Kaiju No. 8: The Final Mission to End the Anime in 2027

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Kaiju No. 8: The Final Mission has been officially announced as a new feature film serving as the “Conclusion Arc” for the anime overall. Releasing in theaters across Japan sometime next year, no concrete release date or potential international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. Director Shigeyuki Miya will be returning from the TV anime to oversee the new film for Production I.G. and TOHO Animation, and art director Shinji Kimura provided this first look at the project, but further staff details have not been confirmed either.

There are lots of questions raised about what to expect from Kaiju No. 8: The Final Mission just with this reveal too. Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 left things off in the midst of a huge wave of fights against Kaiju No. 9, but there is actually still quite a lot of material from the manga release left to adapt for the anime. If the franchise is indeed going to end with this new feature film, it’s hard to imagine that it’s going to be able to get everything taken care of in such a short run time. This might be going the route of offering an original story instead.

What’s Next for Kaiju No. 8?

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The first look at Kaiju No. 8: The Final Mission teases a deviation from the manga too because while the monster teased here does have some similarities with a familiar villain from Kaiju No. 8‘s final arc, it does look different enough to tease that the film could be going its own route for the anime’s finale. Either way, there’s still a lot to catch up with in the meantime if you wanted to check it out. You can find the first two seasons of Kaiju No. 8 now streaming with Crunchyroll, and a special miniseries about Narumi is on YouTube.

Kaiju No. 8 might have ended its manga run last year, but the franchise on a whole is picking up steam. This new feature film is already a step forward, but it’s also being rumored that a Hollywood live-action feature film is now in development as well. If both of these projects hit the big screen, it’ll be hard to deny this monster hit. What are you hoping to see in Kaiju No. 8′s finale movie? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!