Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Season 2 & Movie With Star’s Greatest Moments Promo

Kafka Hibino and the Kaiju Defense Force are about to make their big screen debut with the upcoming Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 recap movie, which will also debut with the new special episode “Hoshina’s Day Off”. Season 1 of Production I.G’s anime was a resounding hit when it was released in 2024 and fans were immediately desperate for more. Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is officially on the way, and is set to release this Summer. To celebrate Season 2, the new movie, and the new episode, Kaiju No. 8 is taking fans back through Season 1’s best moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the manga by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino on his mission to join the Kaiju Defense Force after inheriting kaiju powers. Kafka is far from your standard shonen protagonist. He’s in his 30s, overweight, and lacks any physical prowess or outstanding abilities (before inheriting the kaiju powers). As a result, when it’s not depicting epic kaiju battles, the anime has included some hilarious moments between Kafka and his new comrades.

Production I.G.

Kaiju No. 8 Celebrates Kafka’s Best Moments Ahead of Season 2

To promote the Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 recap movie and new episode, “Hoshina’s Day Off” — which both release on March 25th — Production I.G. has released a new promo that takes fans back through Kafka’s best moments from Season 1. Sticking with the numerical theme, the promo includes Kafka’s eight most iconic moments from the show’s first season.

Starting off strong and embracing the show’s whimsical tone, Kafka’s infamous kaiju nipple pee scene is the first in the compilation. The promo also includes other hilarious moments like Kafka sucking in his gut while at the sauna with his comrades, accidentally scaring Kikoru while in his kaiju form, and being shocked by his own power. The compilation also includes some of Kafka’s cooler moments, like finding his resolve and revealing his kaiju form to Kikoru, and even other squadmates so he can protect them. The teaser closed with the already revealed artwork for “Hoshina’s Day Off” and the latest poster for Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8, which depicts the captain of the Defense Force’s First Division, Gen Narumi.

Play video

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Releases This Summer

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 cannot come soon enough. Season 1 ended with the Defense Force accepting Kafka’s powers. We cannot wait to see Kafka continue his journey to fight alongside his childhood friend, Captain Mina Ashiro.

The official poster of Gen Narumi is the most we’ve seen of Season 2 so far, outside of a few original artworks depicting Kafka and his squadmates. Season 2 has been confirmed for the Summer 2025 season, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.