Kaiyodo Anime Figure Company Founder Osamu Miyawaki Dies at 96

Collectible merchandise, for anime fans, is a way to interact with and appreciate the medium in a much more tangible way than simply keeping up with their favorite shows. One of the most prolific figure manufacturers in the industry, Kaiyodo, has decades of experience crafting high-quality, relatively affordable figures for fans of anime, gaming, and films. Founded in 1964, Kaiyodo’s catalog features characters ranging from Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia to icons from Marvel Comics like Deadpool.

Tragically, on February 16th, 2025, it was announced that the founder of the company, Osamu Miyawaki, passed away at 96 years old of natural causes. According to an official press release published by Kaiyodo titled Obituary: Kaiyodo Founder Osamu Miyawaki, the company stated: “In accordance with the wishes of the deceased and his family, the wake, funeral, and memorial service will be held privately with close relatives only. We sincerely request that no floral tributes, offerings, condolence money, or telegrams be sent.” While heartbreaking, the wishes of Miyawaki’s family and colleagues are extremely humble.

Osamu Miyawaki’s Life Was Filled With Rich, Creative Endeavors That Defined His Legacy

Born in 1928, Osamu Miyawaki grew up in the Kochi Prefecture before joining the South Manchuria Railway Company at 15 years old. There, he witnessed the final days of World War II in China and later returned to Japan to make a name for himself. It’s been reported that, in his youth, Miyawaki worked well over 30 different occupations while trying to settle himself into adult life – doing everything from advertising work to being a fisherman on a tuna vessel in Tosa. After starting a family, Miyawaki attempted to find more secure employment before opening his own model shop in Moriguchi City, Osaka Prefecture, which he dubbed, “Kaiyodo”.

After launching Kaiyodo, Miyawaki’s early creative work manufacturing models contributed to garage kits – unassembled pieces made of resin that can be put together and painted to create a special statue or figure – becoming massively popular in Japan. The success of these early model kits earned Kaiyodo a solid reputation which gave Miyawaki to turn the budding company into a proper manufacturer. Now, Kaiyodo has collaborated with some of the biggest IPs in the world to create expressive, vibrant figures and statues for anime fans around the globe. While Miyawaki’s passing is a major tragedy in the world of collectibles, the legacy he’s left behind is nothing short of incredible.

