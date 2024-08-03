Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Debuts Opening: Watch

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You has made its anime comeback to Netflix, and with its comeback has debuted a new opening theme sequence for Season 3. There have been a number of new sequels and revivals in the last few years, and one of the most anticipated returns for the Summer 2024 anime season thus far has been Kimi ni Todoke. Netflix had announced that they were planning to bring back the anime for an official third season years after the original anime’s run came to its end. Now that the new season is finally here, fans have gotten to see the next step in the romance.

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You has returned for Season 3 exclusively with Netflix, and it’s a much different season of the series than those released in the past. Running for five episodes in total, each episode lasts for around an hour long each and thus makes it for a much different kind of watching experience than fans might have expected coming into the new season. The new opening theme for Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 is titled “Et cetera” as performed by imase, and you can check out the creditless version of the new opening below.

How to Watch Kimi ni Todoke Season 3

Kimi ni Todoke – From Me To You Season 3 is now streaming with Netflix. Kenichi Matsuzawa directs the new season for Production I.G. Tomoko Konparu returns from the first two seasons to oversee and co-write the scripts together with Michiko Yokote, and S.E.N.S. Project returns to compose the music. Returning voice cast from the original series includes Mamiko Noto as Sawako Kuronuma, Daisuke Namikawa as Shota Kazehaya, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano, Yuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada, Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura, Yuki Ono as Pin, and Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa.

If you wanted to see the first two seasons of the anime, you can find Kimi ni Todoke streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. There’s also the live-action TV series streaming with Netflix as well. Netflix teases what to expect from the new season as such:

“What do you do once you’re a couple? Although she struggles with her blossoming feelings, Sawako comes to terms with herself and tells Kazehaya how she feels about him. Attracted by Sawako’s unnoticed efforts and genuine personality, Kazehaya also candidly makes his feelings known. Thus, their new relationship begins. Their first date, their school life together, joy, embarrassment and new struggles — everything is fresh and new as the couple awkwardly and gradually learns more about one another, all while their friends’ love stories begin to take shape as well. This bittersweet and poignant story of young people, woven from their romantic feelings and dear friendships, begins once more.”