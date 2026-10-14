Major Crunchyroll Isekai Releases Surprise English Dub for Entire Series After 2 Years

Crunchyroll has surprisingly released the full English dub series release for one of their major Isekai anime titles after two years, and fans can catch up with it streaming now. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now underway, and that includes some big Isekai titles that have returned for new seasons. But while some of these releases had English dub releases confirmed for their respective titles, there were a few shows left without one. That’s no longer the case for As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World.

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The anime adaptation for Miraijin A’s As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World original light novels is currently airing its third season this Fall, but the franchise had been going all this time without an official English dub release. As a big surprise, however, Crunchyroll has now launched not only the English dub for the first episode of the new season, but for every episode of the first two seasons thus far. Now it’s the perfect time to catch up with it.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat Releases Full English Dub With Crunchyroll

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As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World is now streaming the English dub for the anime’s first two seasons, and the first episode of the third season now airing its episodes as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule with new episodes then likely releasing on a weekly basis from now on. Directed by Manuel Aragon, the English dub for the series stars a core cast of Reshel Mae as Ars Louvent, Eli Farmer as Rietz Muses, Kara Edwards as Charlotte Reis, Hayden Daviau as Licia Pleide, Kayla Temshiv as Musia Trick and more.

It’s the perfect time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime thus far since As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 3 is currently now airing its newest episodes. It features a returning production staff from the first two seasons with Takao Kato returning to direct for new studio GeyeG Pictures, Daisuke Ohigashi handling the scripts, Yuko Yahiro providing the character designs, and Kujira Yumemi composing the music.

Why You Should Catch Up With As a Reincarnated Aristocrat

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As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World likely isn’t the first Isekai anime franchise you think of when seeking out new releases this Fall, but it certainly has been one of the most compelling. If you’re a fan of the kinds of Isekai where the main character is building out an entire society (and thus needs to navigate politically in order to expand), then this is the perfect show for you. It’s not the traditional power fantasy you see elsewhere by any means. In fact, its main characters is arguably one of the weaker characters in terms of strength.

Rather than Ars having a powerful ability that makes him the strongest person in this fantasy world, he instead is born with the ability to see the potential of all of those around him. Wanting to make his territory strong, he goes and recruits those with that hidden potential to make the most of them in new roles. The show sees each of these characters live up to that potential, and thus makes it all the more intriguing when they succeed. Are you going to check out this new English dub on Crunchyroll? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!