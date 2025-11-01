Megan Thee Stallion Shows Love to Castlevania With An Epic Cosplay

Music superstar Megan Thee Stallion is showing some major love to Castlevania: Nocture with some epic cosplay for the series’ biggest standout, Drolta Tzuentes. Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest music acts in the world, and one thing fans love about the musician is the fact that she’s often openly sharing her love for her favorite anime series. She’s gone on record many times in the past to point out some of her favorite shows, and has even gone further with many of them by showing off some truly pitch perfect cosplay takes on her favorites as well. This latest is no different.

Megan Thee Stallion usually goes all out for the Halloween holiday, and this year has been no different. Not only has she shared an awesome new take on Jujutsu Kaisen’s Choso for the holiday, but she has even highlighted Castlevania with some cool cosplay for Drolta. Taking on the villain’s fully transformed form (complete with horns, wings and more), it’s a perfect kind of cosplay only Megan Thee Stallion can take to the next level. Check it out below as shared through the star’s official Instagram.

What Is Castlevania: Nocturne?

Castlevania: Nocturne continues to expand on Netflix and Adi Shankar’s Castlevania TV series universe. The anime series takes place hundreds of years following the events of the original four season series, and introduces fans to the latest generation of the Belmont family. Richter Belmont continues the family tradition of slaying vampires and monsters, but his era is soon marked by a dangerous new presence that he’s not entirely ready for. Telling its story across two seasons so far, it’s been a bit hit with Netflix through its releases as fans hope to see more.

The second season of Castlevania: Nocturne released earlier this year with no signs of a potential third season with Netflix as of this time. The production has since gone on hiatus following the completion of Season 2’s episodes, and it seems like there’s no future on deck for the franchise just yet. The team behind it all is hoping to continue the franchise, however, as there are still multiple eras of the Castlevania video games that would make prime material to keep the TV series going.

Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Own Anime on the Way

Megan Thee Stallion is planning to take her love of anime to a whole new level with a new anime series she has in the works herself. Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she’s now in development on her own anime series for a release with Prime Video. Though she did not give any details as to what to expect from the story from the new project, she did confirm that she’s putting it together alongside Carl Jones, who has served as a producer and executive producer for series such as The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, The Jellies! and much more in the past.

There is currently no release date or window for Megan Thee Stallion’s new anime project as of this time, but the star teased “You ain’t never seen an anime like this ever in your life” in reference to what fans can hope to see in action. It’s clear that she loves the medium, so fans are hoping for the best with this upcoming debut for sure.

