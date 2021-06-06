Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Shares Cool Season 2 Poster

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has shared a cool new poster for Season 2! First confirmed to be in the work a few years ago, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid will finally be making its return for its second season next month. Following delays due to tragedy and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kyoto Animation is back in full force with these new episodes kicking off as part of the Summer 2021 schedule. Following the release of a series of new visuals highlighting the returning faces in the second season, we have gotten a cool new poster!

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S not only released a new trailer, but a new poster for the second season as well. Confirming that it will be making its debut on July 7th, the newest poster for the season teases quite the intense batch of new episodes as not only do there seem to be big battles here but stories involving all of the characters. But with this series, it's hard to tell what we'll really get! Check out the new poster below:

Miss Kobyashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 is officially titled as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (where the "S" stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts") and features a returning cast and staff. A new addition to the season is a new dragon named Ilulu (who you can see at the top of the poster), and she will be voiced by Tomomi Mineuchi in the new season. Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that they will be streaming the series outside of Japan alongside its premiere (you can also catch up with the first season there too), and they describe the new season as such:

"The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi's maid. She occasionally (that's a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that's a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties. Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."

