My Hero Academia Reveals America’s New Number One Hero After Star and Stripe

My Hero Academia might have only briefly showcased the United States of America’s own heroes before it came to an end, but it turns out that America has crowned a new number one hero after Star and Stripe met her ultimate fate. As Japan’s heroes were getting ready for the final battle against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, Star and Stripe made her shocking debut in Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. As America’s number one hero, she had modeled herself after All Might thanks to the fact that he saved her as a young child. And like All Might, Star and Stripe didn’t hold back.

This was also unfortunately what lead to Star and Stripe’s fairly short run through My Hero Academia overall. She fully launched herself at Shigaraki as she felt like her power was enough to overcome the villain, and soon discovered that her new foe was a lot more deadly than she realized. While her own power was enough to damage Shigaraki enough heading into the final war, she herself didn’t make it. And years later American has crowned a new number one hero named Agate Minou.

America’s New Number One Hero in My Hero Academia

As spotted by @aitakimochi on X, My Hero Academia’s new Ultra Age book recently released in Japan answers a lot of questions that fans still had about the series itself. One fan had asked about whether or not the United States replaced Star and Stripe following the hero’s loss to Shigaraki, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi explained that they have indeed crowned a new number one hero named Agate Minou, “A new Number 1 Hero has emerged in the U.S., and her name is Agate Minou.” While her hero name has not been revealed, she’s been inspired by Star and Stripe.

Much like how All Might inspired Star, it seems Star’s heroic sacrifice has gone on to inspire America’s next top hero, as Horikoshi also stated, “She was inspired by Star and Stripe and breaks various barriers to inspire people.” As her for own abilities, it was explained that Minou’s quirk is known as “Fault Line,” but it was not explained what this ability is. The name of it seems to tease an earthquake like ability, and that would be quite a power to be wielded by a country’s top hero.

Star and Stripe Made a Big Impact in My Hero Academia

Star and Stripe might not have been in My Hero Academia for long, but she still made a huge impact on how the final war between the heroes and villains played out. Her early entry and defeat in the series might have come as a shock, but it also cemented some factors for that grand finale. It confirmed that no other heroes in the world would be stepping up to help Japan (and thus wrapped up that question fans might have had the entire time), and actually weakened Shigaraki and All For One to make them beatable.

It might have been a loss for Star and Stripe, but ended up leading to a big victory. Her New Order quirk ended up wiping out many of the other quirks All For One had under his control, and who knows what it would have looked like had he or Shigaraki fought Deku and the others at full power. Star and Stripe played a crucial role in the war, and now it seems like that’s inspired the next major top hero in America as a result of her efforts.

