My Hero Academia Teases New Art Exhibition in Emotional Trailer

My Hero Academia might have ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but the series has dropped an emotional trailer for its big art exhibition celebrating the grand finale. My Hero Academia ended with Shonen Jump last Summer, and the franchise has been on a goodbye tour ever since. Not only did the manga host a worldwide poll to see who is the most popular character in the entire roster last year, but My Hero Academia is preparing to make an even bigger comeback later this year with the eighth and final season of the TV anime.

That’s not all that’s going to be on deck for My Hero Academia this year, however, as fans in Japan will soon be able to celebrate the manga’s biggest moments with a new art exhibition showing off a much closer look at Kohei Horikoshi’s work with the series. Running in Tokyo later this Summer, My Hero Academia is gearing up for this new exhibition with a special new trailer that you can check out in the video above. It’s an emotional revisit for the past, and it’s going to make you want to read it all over again.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia‘s manga might have come to an end last Summer, but it was far from the end of the franchise overall. Not only did series creator Kohei Horikoshi return for a brand new epilogue chapter set after the end of the original series that further fleshed out how the series ended, but the My Hero Academia TV anime is currently getting ready to return to screens for its eighth and final season later this Fall. As teased by Season 7, now it’s time for the true final battles between the heroes and villains to begin.

My Hero Academia Season 8 is currently scheduled for a release some time later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. The final episodes will be picking up from where it all left off as Armored All Might is now in his final fight against All For One, and Izuku Midoriya has begun his final fight against Tomura Shigaraki. But for fans who want more My Hero Academia sooner than that, there’s another big anime coming soon.

What’s My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

If you want to see more of My Hero Academia, the prequel series will finally make its anime debut later this Spring. Scheduled to premiere on April 7th as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be a new anime series set years before the events of the main series. Streaming with Crunchyroll exclusively when it premieres, this new anime series will be showcasing what the hero world looked like before fans started following Deku and the rest of Class 1-A in their hero journeys all those years later.

Starring Shuichiro Umeda as Koichi Haimawari (aka The Crawler), Ikumi Hasegawa as Kazuho Haneyama (aka Pop Step), Yasuhiro Mamiya as Iwao Oguro (aka Knuckleduster), Toho teases what to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as such, “Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!”