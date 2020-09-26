My Hero Academia Art Imagines Bakugo's Explosive CG Animated Debut

✖

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia is currently enjoying the heights of success with several spin-offs, stage plays, several seasons of anime, and two feature length films under its belt, but one bit of explosive art has imagined what it would look like if Katsuki Bakugo made his CG animated debut. With CG animation becoming far more prominent in recent years, and more accepted as a medium among traditional anime fans, a full CG adaptation of a franchise like this hero series is not completely outside of the realm of possibility. But what would that look like?

Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), has been sharing a number of awesome fan works that imagined what heroes like Katsuki Bakugo would look like in a CG project of some sort. Following heroes such as Yaoyorozu Momo and villains like Tomura Shigaraki, this latest work is of yet another fan favorite!

Taking on Bakugo's Class 1-A school uniform look, this art captures just how much more likable Bakugo would be overall if he didn't have such a prickly personality. Although he's made major strides in this regard in the manga, fans are still waiting for the big moment that's sure to cement him as one of Deku's truest allies. Check it out:

Bakugo's essentially served as the deuteragonist of the franchise so far, and while he has been adjacent to many of the biggest moments thus far he also has yet to have a major arc that truly belongs to him. He's such a popular character that it really could happen someday, but is that going to be something fans even want to explore? Is there more to Bakugo's development that even needs that focus? What do you think?

Where does Katsuki Bakugo rank among your favorite characters in My Hero Academia? Do you think he would be a great character to watch in a CG animated project of some kind? Would you even watch a CG animated project, or would a live-action adaptation be a better fit for this franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!